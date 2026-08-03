An asphalt paver lays fresh hot-mix while a yellow vibratory roller compacts the new pavement on a curving private road in a Sonoma County hillside setting. All Phase Paving handles hillside driveway and private road paving across Sonoma, Marin and the No A long curving asphalt estate driveway leads through manicured landscaping and vineyard rows to a custom Sonoma County home set against oak-covered hills. All Phase Paving designs and installs estate driveways and long private driveways for luxury residen A completed commercial parking lot paving and striping project at a Wells Fargo branch shows freshly paved black asphalt, white parking stall striping, blue ADA-compliant accessible stalls and clean curb work. All Phase Paving delivers full-phase commerci Two paving crew members shovel and rake fresh asphalt at the back of a commercial paver during a paving operation, the kind of hands-on field work owner Mike Peterson performs alongside his four-person All Phase Paving crew on projects across Sonoma, Mari A freshly paved residential asphalt driveway bordered by light paver stones leads up to a two-car garage. Residential driveway paving and recurring seal coating make up a significant share of All Phase Paving's repeat-customer volume across Sonoma and Mar

Family-owned All Phase Paving delivers commercial and residential asphalt paving, grading and seal coating across Sonoma, Marin and the North Bay.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Phase Paving, a family-owned asphalt paving and grading contractor based in Santa Rosa, marks 45 years serving the Bay Area in 2026. Owner Mike Peterson runs commercial and residential paving, grading and seal coating across Sonoma County, Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda and Stanislaus counties, with an active U.S. Coast Guard paving project underway in Novato.Peterson started in the paving trade at 12 and earned his California contractor’s license at 18. He rebranded from Mike Peterson Paving to All Phase Paving about 20 years ago to match the full range of work his crew handles: excavation, grading, base rock, asphalt paving, seal coating, slurry seal, chip seal, striping, drainage and concrete, start to finish.“The prep is everything. If the prep work’s not right, the pavement’s not going to be right,” said Mike Peterson, owner of All Phase Paving.On its current Coast Guard job in Novato, the crew laid 700 tons of asphalt in a single day. That federal work follows larger paving projects in Vallejo and across Northern California. Commercial jobs for general contractors drive about 20 percent of volume, with another 30 percent from repeat residential driveway customers and word-of-mouth referrals.All Phase Paving owns its equipment outright, including two commercial paving machines valued at $300,000 and $120,000, a long way from the $2,500 used paver Peterson bought at 22. With its own pavers, skid steers and rollers, the four-person crew paves everything from residential driveways to commercial parking lots without rental costs.“I don’t start a job and leave. We finished the full scope of work, and then some...” Peterson said.Peterson is on the job site start to finish, running the paver himself, handling grade work, estimating after hours and answering the phone seven days a week. Free estimates and that hands-on approach have built a loyal Bay Area customer base, with many homeowners returning every two to three years for seal coating and driveway maintenance.The Peterson family runs several paving operations across Northern California. Mike started his son, Zack Peterson, who now owns Santa Rosa-based North Bay Grading and Paving, marking its own 15-year milestone in 2026. Mike has also helped three brothers launch their own paving businesses and has donated time and equipment to local churches over the years.All Phase Paving offers free on-site estimates and is accepting new commercial and residential paving, grading and seal coating projects across Sonoma, Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda and Stanislaus counties.About All Phase PavingAll Phase Paving is a family-owned asphalt paving, grading and concrete contractor based in Santa Rosa, California, serving the Bay Area and the North Bay for 45 years. Services include excavation, grading, base rock, asphalt paving, seal coating, slurry seal, chip seal, striping, drainage and concrete work for commercial general contractors, public agencies and homeowners across Sonoma, Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda and Stanislaus counties. One call does it all. For a free estimate, contact All Phase Paving.Content Creation and Syndication by ClientCzar , a B2B customer acquisition partner specializing in technology development and revenue-driven marketing strategies for SMBs.

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