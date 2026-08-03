Live Whole Health #329: A simple sleep routine for snoozing smarter

About one-third of U.S. adults—around 30%—report getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep per night. This can affect mood, energy and health, according to the World Health Organization.

What’s the problem?

Some people struggle to fall asleep, others wake up during the night, and some wake up earlier than they want. Even people who think they sleep fine may still get up feeling tired. How much sleep you need can change from person to person and throughout your life.

As we get older, insomnia becomes more common. That means you might have to work a little harder to get good sleep. Stress, travel or changes in your routine can also throw off your sleep schedule. The good news is that healthy sleep habits can help you get back on track.

Relax, help is on the way!

Creating relaxing bedtime rituals can help your body learn when it’s time to slow down. Simple things like putting on comfy pajamas, brushing your teeth, or reading a book can signal to your mind that bedtime is near. Doing these steps every night can make falling asleep easier.

Acupressure is another helpful tool you can add to your routine. It’s a simple, self-care practice that can help your body relax before bed, and it can also help you fall back asleep if you wake up during the night.

Try this 11-minute acupressure routine with Registered Nurse Laurieanne Nabinger from the Seattle VA Medical Center to support healthy sleep patterns. You can also print the handout that shows all the acupressure points. After you watch the video a few times, keep the handout by your bed as a reminder to use the routine before sleep or anytime you wake up overnight.

Interested in gaining more skills related acupressure for your own self-care? VA developed an Acupressure Basics training available free to the public on VHA TRAIN: https://www.train.org/vha/course/1130504/details.

Recharge your body and mind

Recharging means giving your body and mind the rest it needs to feel energized. To live well and enjoy life, you need a good mix of sleep, quiet time and relaxation every day. Rest helps your mind reset and your body recover. Finding the right balance between activity and rest can make a big difference in your health and well-being.