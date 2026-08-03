Mary’s Place and Mercy Housing Northwest: A partnership years in the making that will serve families for years to come

Partnerships are a reliable way to increase community impact. This is clearly evident in the partnership between Mary’s Place and Mercy Housing Northwest, which are growing their impacts in Burien and beyond.

Since 2018, Mary’s Place has owned a 4.3-acre property in Burien to shelter families with children experiencing homelessness. The use of the property’s 68-year-old former hospital has helped to address the immediate crisis of homelessness for families in King County, where many more families seek shelter than there are beds available.

The need for shelter is increasingly important as more families face homelessness amidst a perpetually unaffordable housing market.

In 2019, Mary’s Place began building a strategic partnership with Mercy Housing Northwest, an affordable housing provider for families, seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The two organizations formulated an innovative plan to co-locate shelter and affordable housing opportunities on the Burien site.

That track record of shared mission and complementary expertise — Mary’s Place in shelter and family services, Mercy Housing Northwest in affordable housing development — made Mercy Housing Northwest the natural co-developer for Mary’s Place to enhance their offerings to Burien families.

Temporarily closing the Burien shelter in March 2025, Mercy Housing Northwest and Mary’s Place started the redevelopment of the property that will co-locate a new shelter facility and affordable housing, fostering a smooth transition to stable housing for families who have already faced major life challenges.

This project was made possible thanks to a $13.5 million State Housing Trust Fund investment from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

In addition to providing a total of 200 shelter beds for unhoused families and children, up from 150, Mary’s Place will provide dedicated homework space, onsite physical and behavioral health professionals, large dining spaces for shared culturally rich meals, and case management that includes housing navigation.

Located just across the courtyard, Mercy Housing Northwest will provide 90 affordable units, 30 of which are designated for families exiting homelessness. Residents will have access to services that include ongoing case management, youth support, and resource connections to keep families housed.

Also on the campus, both shelter and housing residents will have access to a half-pitch soccer field, a half-court basketball court, and 16 art pieces shaped by community and cultural input.

The new Mary’s Place shelter will open to families in mid-2027, with affordable housing opening by the end of 2026. This redevelopment is a boon for families in need, as it will more quickly shelter families that would otherwise be placed on waitlists.

More affordable local housing means families spend less time navigating daily life without the stability of a home base, which can have lasting negative impacts on the health and well-being of children.

Every person deserves a safe place to call home. Through compassionate, trauma-informed care, Mary’s Place and Mercy Housing Northwest help thousands of families each year find safety, healing, and a path toward permanent housing.

Thanks to Mary’s Place and Mercy Housing Northwest for investing in King County families!