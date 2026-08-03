Governor Hochul Visits Lake Placid’s Olympic Venues, Meets Olympians and Future Olympic Hopefuls and Highlights New York’s Olympic Future

The Governor's visit comes as the Olympic Authority prepares for another exceptional season of international competition. The upcoming calendar reflects New York's continued leadership in Olympic and Paralympic sport, athlete development and year-round recreation while demonstrating the strength of the venues, expertise and experience that distinguish the state's Olympic Region.

The 2026-2027 calendar builds upon another successful year for the Olympic Authority, during which its venues hosted Olympic and Paralympic qualifying events, welcomed more than 1.2 million visits and set new visitation records at Whiteface, Gore and Belleayre Mountains. The season also included the successful hosting of the FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals, further demonstrating New York's ability to deliver premier international sporting events.

Decades of sustained investment, successful event hosting and year-round venue operations have established the technical expertise, infrastructure and athlete development system that distinguish New York's Olympic Region today. Those ongoing accomplishments are among the assets informing the Exploratory Committee's independent evaluation.

2026-2027 Major International & Collegiate Events

WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Finals: October 2-4, 2026

Lake Placid will host the season finale of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, featuring Cross-country World Cup competition at Mt Van Hoevenberg and Downhill World Cup racing at Whiteface Mountain. As the final stop of the international circuit, the event will crown the 2026 overall World Cup champions.

The 2025 Lake Placid competition generated an estimated $10.7 million in total economic activity, including $6.7 million in direct visitor spending and $1.4 million in state and local tax revenue, supporting local businesses and communities across the North Country.

IBSF Para Sport World Cup: December 17-18, 2026

Mt Van Hoevenberg hosts the IBSF Para Sport World Cup, welcoming the world's top Para bobsled and Para skeleton athletes for elite international competition. The event reflects New York's continued leadership in adaptive sport and athlete development while showcasing the Olympic Region's world-class sliding facilities.

Stifel FIS NorAm Cup: January-February 2027

Whiteface Mountain hosts North America's premier continental alpine racing series, where many of the continent's top emerging athletes compete for FIS points and World Cup opportunities.

Lake Placid Freestyle Aerials, an Azerbaijan FIS World Cup: January 15-16, 2027

The Olympic Jumping Complex welcomes the world's top aerial skiers for individual and mixed team competition as part of the FIS Freestyle World Cup circuit.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard SuperTour: January 29-31, 2027

Mt Van Hoevenberg hosts the nation's highest level of domestic cross-country ski racing, providing a critical pathway to international competition and future World Cup participation.

Stifel Lake Placid Ski Jumping Cup, a Viessmann FIS World Cup: February 6-7, 2027

Men's and women's World Cup ski jumping returns to the Olympic Jumping Complex, continuing Lake Placid's role as North America's premier stop on the international ski jumping circuit.

Anticipated: Stifel FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships: March 2-12, 2027

Pending final confirmation, Whiteface Mountain will host the world's top junior alpine ski racers for the first time since 1994 as future Olympic and World Cup stars compete across multiple disciplines.

ECAC Hockey Women's Championship: March 5-6, 2027

The championship returns to the Olympic Center following a record-setting inaugural tournament in Lake Placid that produced the highest attendance in conference history.

ECAC Hockey Men's Championship: March 19-20, 2027

The Olympic Center again hosts one of college hockey's premier championship weekends as teams compete for the Whitelaw Cup and an NCAA Tournament berth.