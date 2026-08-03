Update on Urban Forestry Review Costs 

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is updating how Urban Forestry review and inspection charges are billed for Street Tree permits associated with development projects. This change is intended to better align billing with staff review and inspection time, support efficient use of public resources, and help SDOT continue administering street tree requirements in accordance with Seattle’s Land Use Code.

Starting soon, the Urban Forestry team will charge for review and inspection time on Street Trees – Approval for Development (Conceptual Approval) permits (SDOTTRLA).

Street Trees – Plant/Prune/Remove permits will remain free-of-charge.

The hourly rate for Urban Forestry review follows the Street Use fee schedule. In 2026, the hourly rate is $367.

Previously, the Urban Forestry team charged their review and inspection time to Street Improvement Permits (SIPs and SIP Lites). They absorbed the Street Tree permit review and inspection costs for development projects that didn’t have a SIP or SIP Lite.

To continue supporting all development projects, SDOT will be including their time in your Urban Forestry permit fees. This will help SDOT recover their costs so Urban Forestry can give projects timely support.

Here is what you need to know about the change. You’ll:

Be billed for Urban Forestry review and inspection time on your SDOTTRLA invoice

Continue to be charged for Urban Forestry review and inspection time on development projects with SIP or SIP Lite permits

Have the information you need to plan your project budget clearly and confidently

Find the itemized charges on your Street Tree permit invoice so you can track project expenses and manage costs

SDOT’s goal is to balance public access with private use while maintaining a sustainable environment and a safe community.

If you have any questions about these changes, compliance requirements, or how this affects your specific projects, please contact SDOT’s Landscape Architect’s Office at: DOT_LA@seattle.gov