Seattle City (spot)Light: Mike Fiola, Physical Security Program Manager

The Basics



How long have you been at City Light? Over three years, started at Seattle City Light in March 2023.

Division: Workplace Logistics

Tell us about your role. As the physical security program manager for Seattle City Light, I lead and coordinate the strategies, systems, and partnerships that safeguard our most critical assets: our people and our infrastructure. I have the honor of working alongside an exceptional team dedicated to protecting staff across all utility sites, overseeing risk assessments, compliance obligations, multi-site security upgrades, and the deployment of advanced protective technologies. My role centers on aligning operational needs with defensible security practices, strengthening emergency preparedness, and ensuring every facility maintains a resilient posture against evolving threats. Above all, I am proud to support a team whose commitment to safety and service drives our mission forward.

Background



Hometown: Rochester, Washington

Alma mater: Columbia Southern University

Discipline/Trade of study: Criminal justice administration

Tell us about your family/pets: I come from a multigenerational public service family rooted in both Boston, Massachusetts, and Seattle, with several relatives who have served in law enforcement – including my son, who is currently a police officer in Montana. Public service has always been a core value in our family, shaping how we show up for our communities and the work we choose to do.

Just for Fun



What was your first job and what did you do? Bagging groceries at the IGA!

What TV show are you currently binge-watching? “The Agency.” It’s not usually my jam, but this show is good!

What is your late-night, guilty pleasure food? Bread pudding or chocolate chip cookies.

What do you like most about your role? Getting to work with my amazing team within Physical Security. Some of the most dedicated and professional staff I’ve ever served with. I’m extremely grateful for our people and culture!

Are you a coffee or tea person? Coffee! Nothing fancy, just drip or an Americano with cream; Monorail Espresso for the win!