Research Your Property to Understand Code and Site Requirements

It’s important to understand which Seattle codes apply to your property to better plan your project.

Seattle’s construction and land use codes determine:

What you can build on your property

Where you can build on your site

When there may be construction limitations

Conducting this research early can reveal permit history or site conditions that may affect your development. It will help determine if you have specific site requirements, even if your work involves little or no ground disturbance.

Include your property research in your project application. This helps us review your project more effectively and accurately. And if there are specific restrictions, it’s best to identify and clarify them early in the permitting process.

To research your property and learn how our codes may affect your project, use our Permit & Site History Research Tool to find:

Permit and property history

Site characteristics, including critical areas that might limit construction

Property information

With this tool, you can also:

Find a property by address or on a map.

Download a site characteristics report with zoning, critical area, and other land use information.

Access King County data, Shaping Seattle, and the SDCI Property Information Map (GIS).

Learn the relationship between addresses and development sites.

Search for all related records through the Seattle Services Portal and older permitting systems.

Search and download available plans, documents, and historical permits.

Filter results by date, record type, and keyword.

Be sure to check if there are environmentally critical areas on your property or on nearby properties. You can also use the resources posted on our Research a Project, Permit, or Property and our Resources webpages to find neighborhood zoning and construction activity.

For questions or coaching, contact us through our Send Us a Question webpage.