New Resource for Landlords/Housing Providers

Landlords, housing providers, and property managers needing guidance on Seattle’s rental regulations can now quickly find the help they need by visiting our Submit a Request webpage. This new dedicated access point has a much quicker response time of 48 hours!

Choose your language by clicking the down arrow in the box. Once you choose the language, fields will appear asking for contact information.

Fill out your contact details and select Landlord or property manager from the “I am a(n)” drop down menu.

from the “I am a(n)” drop down menu. Select Other services from “What do you need help with?”

from “What do you need help with?” A new field will open asking “What type of services do you need help with?” Select Landlord Code Guidance .

. Fill out your description and contact information.

Note: the Renting in Seattle Helpline, (206) 684-5700, is still available as a resource. However, it can take a considerable amount of time for a response due to high call volume and call triage.