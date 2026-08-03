Fort Ann Man Charged in Two Separate Theft Investigations

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Issac G. Duguay, 19, of Fort Ann, New York, in connection with two separate theft investigations involving incidents on County Route 16 in the Town of Fort Ann.

CASE 1 - CASE #2026-00014756

An investigation determined that Duguay stole property with a value of more than $3,000.00 and transported that property to the State of Vermont in order to conceal its location. Duguay was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E Felony.

CASE 2 - CASE #2026-00016099

A second investigation determined that Duguay stole additional property and disposed of it at a local salvage yard. Duguay was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E Felony.

Duguay was arraigned through Centralized Arraignment on both matters and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Fort Ann Court at a later date.



