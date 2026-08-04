Mid-Life Coach David Phillips Debuts 'Surfing the Invisible Wave', A Transformative Story About Finding Purpose

Surfing the Invisible Wave, now available anywhere books are sold

New book blends powerful storytelling with practical frameworks to help readers reconnect with the life they're meant to live

Whether you're feeling stuck, quietly wondering if there's more, or simply ready to live with greater intention, this book is an invitation to wake up, catch the wave, and ride it.” — David Phillips

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a decade of coaching individuals through seasons of transition, purpose, and personal growth, author, speaker, and coach David Phillips today announces the release of his highly anticipated new book, Surfing the Invisible Wave (Story Chorus), available nationwide beginning August 4, 2026.More than a traditional self-help book, Surfing the Invisible Wave is a compelling narrative that follows a man known only as Seeker on a motorcycle journey up the California coast. What begins as a search to master big-wave surfing becomes a profound exploration of identity, purpose, and the invisible forces shaping every person's life.Blending fiction, personal development, and timeless coaching principles, Phillips introduces readers to practical frameworks for navigating life's inevitable seasons of growth while discovering greater clarity, resilience, and fulfillment."I didn't set out to write a self-help book. I set out to tell a story about a man who was drowning—quietly, invisibly, in the middle of what looked like a perfectly normal life." — David PhillipsThroughout the book, readers are introduced to concepts including "The Invisible Wave," "The Swell," and "The Freaking Basics"—frameworks designed to help people understand personal growth, clarify values, strengthen identity, and build lives aligned with what matters most."Whether you're feeling stuck, quietly wondering if there's more, or simply ready to live with greater intention, this book is an invitation to wake up, catch the wave, and ride it," Phillips says.Phillips is available to speak on:-Why so many successful people still feel stuck — and how to recognize the "Invisible Wave" that quietly shapes our decisions, purpose, and fulfillment.-The power of story as a catalyst for transformation — why fiction can sometimes change lives more effectively than traditional self-help books, and how readers can apply the book's practical frameworks to their own lives.-Navigating life's transitions with confidence — practical strategies for moving through career changes, personal reinvention, uncertainty, and seasons of growth while building a life aligned with your deepest values and purpose.Early praise has come from bestselling author and Modern Elder Academy founder Chip Conley, who writes: "Surfing the Invisible Wave helps illuminate what matters most as you sort through the emotional equations of your own life. It is never too late to learn to surf."Surfing the Invisible Wave is available beginning August 4, 2026, anywhere books are sold.About David PhillipsDavid Phillips is a writer, speaker, and coach who helps people navigate seasons of transition, rediscover purpose, and build lives that reflect who they truly are. Through coaching, speaking engagements, and now Surfing the Invisible Wave, he equips readers with practical frameworks for personal growth wrapped in compelling storytelling. He has spent more than ten years helping individuals navigate life's pivotal moments. Drawing from professional experience spanning project management, architecture, vocational ministry, hospitality, and education, his work centers on helping people move from quiet drift toward meaningful, purpose-driven lives. He is an avid cyclist and father who lives in Gilbert, Arizona.Learn more at mycoachdave.net and invisiblewave.surf.

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