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Hard copy vehicle tax notices for August have been delayed

Important Alert: All hard copies of York County VEHICLE tax bills for the month of August have been delayed. York County residents whose VEHICLE tax bill is due on August 31, 2026, will not receive their hard copy invoice in the mail until Thursday of this week. This issue has since been resolved and only impacts hard copies of VEHICLE tax bills due on August 31, 2026. Home and boat tax bills were NOT impacted. Additionally, all tax bills, including those due in August can be viewed and paid on online at: https://www.secured-server.biz/YorkCounty/HP/

 

 

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Hard copy vehicle tax notices for August have been delayed

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