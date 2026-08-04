Kingfisher Real Estate Closes $10 Million Sale of Historic Captiva Island Estate Tied to Theodore Roosevelt

Dolphins Crossing, Captiva, Florida

Dolphins Crossing, a Gulf-to-Bay estate featuring a Roosevelt-era boathouse on the Lee County Historic Register, closes at $10 million on Captiva Island.

CAPTIVA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingfisher Real Estate announced the sale of "Dolphins Crossing," a historic Captiva Island estate at 15735-15737 Captiva Drive, which closed at $10 million. Valerie Tutor , Realtor with Kingfisher Real Estate, represented the sale, one of the most significant luxury transactions recorded on Captiva Island. The sale reflects continuing demand for rare, historically significant waterfront estates in Southwest Florida.A Presidential LegacyIn the spring of 1917, former President Theodore Roosevelt, then 58 and still recovering from a near-fatal expedition in the Amazon, arrived on Captiva Island to hunt the giant manta ray, a creature known in local lore as the "devil fish." Working alongside naturalist Russell J. Coles, Roosevelt anchored a houseboat off the dock and boathouse at Dr. John Dickey's estate on the island's bay side, using it as the staging ground for one of his last great wildlife adventures.That boathouse still stands on the property and is listed on the Lee County Historic Register. It has been restored and converted into a guest cottage overlooking the same bay waters the 26th president once navigated. The surrounding grounds evolved into the luxury estate now known as Dolphins Crossing."It is truly the best of both worlds," said Tutor. "Owning a piece of history while enjoying the finest in modern luxury living. This sale reflects just how rare and irreplaceable a property like Dolphins Crossing truly is."Gulf-to-Bay LivingSituated on a 0.66-acre lot, the estate's Gulf-to-Bay footprint allows residents to watch the sun rise over the bay and set over the Gulf of Mexico. The renovated main residence offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms across 6,313 square feet. The three-story home features panoramic water views, soaring ceilings, shell stone floors, smart-home technology and a private elevator serving all floors.A chef's kitchen with professional-grade appliances anchors the main level. The primary suite includes a private balcony, dual walk-in closets and a bathroom with a double vanity, separate shower and soaking tub. Pocketing sliding doors open the living areas to an outdoor entertainment space with a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.The Roosevelt ConnectionRoosevelt's legacy remains woven into Captiva Island. Known as the "conservation president," he established the nearby Pine Island National Wildlife Refuge in 1908 to protect local bird populations from plume hunters. The waterway on the east side of Captiva, where Dolphins Crossing sits, is named Roosevelt Channel in his honor.The estate carries on that maritime tradition with a Trex deck extending into the bay, a kayak launch, a covered boat dock and a new boat lift, providing direct access to the fishing and boating grounds that drew Roosevelt to the island more than a century ago.About Kingfisher Real Estate:Kingfisher Real Estate Inc. is a boutique real estate firm specializing in luxury properties on Captiva Island and the surrounding Southwest Florida coastline. For more information, visit https://www.kingfisherrealestate.com/ Listing Contact:Valerie J. Tutor, Realtor Kingfisher Real Estate Inc.Phone: 239-834-8141Media Contact:iHeart239admin@iheart239.com

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