Potential Breakthrough in Addiction Treatment Takes Center Stage at Award-Winning Corrections Conference

(Left to right) Alex West, Tommy Aceto, Bryan Hubbard, Rikki Harris, and Dr. William Dennis to lead panel on psychedelic addiction therapy Aug. 26 in Murfreesboro

The corrections community sees the physical and emotional cost of untreated substance use each day. If ibogaine proves to be effective, it could reduce addiction and keep more people out of jail.” — Brian Lewis, Director of Training at Spark Training

MURFREESBORO, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two former U.S. Navy SEALs who have undergone natural psychedelic therapy with a plant compound called ibogaine and three mental health professionals involved in the growing discussion around its use in addiction treatment will speak Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro.The event follows an executive order President Trump signed earlier this year directing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate access to treatments for patients with serious mental illness, including devastating, complex and treatment-resistant conditions.During this year’s award-winning jail summit conference hosted by Spark Training, Bryan Hubbard, CEO of Americans for Ibogaine, will be the keynote speaker. As an advocate for ibogaine research, Hubbard has helped shape the national conversation on innovative behavioral health treatments through appearances on popular podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan and Theo Von.Immediately after the keynote, Hubbard will be joined on stage for an ibogaine panel discussion with former U.S. Navy SEALs Alex West and Tommy Aceto; Rikki Harris, CEO of TN Voices; and Dr. William Dennis, Chief Medical Officer at Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. in Franklin, Tennessee.“I’m thrilled to have this groundbreaking panel together for the first time in Middle Tennessee,” said Brian Lewis, Director of Training at Spark Training and host of this year’s summit. “The corrections community sees the physical and emotional cost of untreated substance use each day. If ibogaine proves to be effective, it could strengthen families by reducing addiction, lowering repeat offenses, and keeping more people out of jail.”The event is part of a larger annual corrections conference known as a “Jail Summit,” hosted by Spark Training, an award-winning provider of online and in-person training for correctional professionals and community partners. These regional conferences provide jail leaders with opportunities to collaborate, solve problems, share insights and earn continuing education credits. Led by experienced correctional professionals, the sessions equip attendees with proven strategies to address complex challenges and strengthen operations within correctional settings. For more information about this year’s events, visit sparktraining.us/jailsummits Media and mental health professionals will receive complimentary access to the conference, an exclusive Q&A meet-and-greet, and lunch. For press access to attend the conference, send all inquiries to Brian Lewis, Director of Training at Spark Training, at brian.lewis@sparktraining.usAbout Spark Training, LLC.Spark Training, LLC is the nation’s leading corrections training partner, dedicated to elevating the field through accessible, high-quality training, practical readiness tools, and expert guidance. Spark equips correctional agencies and community partners with the knowledge, confidence, and heart needed to serve with excellence while addressing the unique challenges of correctional settings. Spark Training has received several prestigious awards, including Healthcare Training Company of the Year at the 2026 Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards, the 2026 Global Recognition Award for advancing correctional healthcare education, and the 2026 Global 100 Award in Education and Training from Global Publishing Media Group (GPMG). Learn more at www.sparktraining.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.