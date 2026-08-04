Hospitality Entrepreneur, Visionary, and Leader Ilya Zavolun is Restoring Luxury and Elegance to New York City

Hospitality leader Ilya Zavolun is the visionary behind New York's luxury revival.

A historic Manhattan landmark showcases a new era of world-class hospitality as international guests rediscover New York’s timeless elegance.

The world came to New York with genuine expectation, and when FIFA chose Capitale for its gala dinner, I watched guests from every corner of the globe experience something truly extraordinary.” — Ilya Zavolun

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York City welcomed the world during the FIFA World Cup festivities, one venue emerged as a defining symbol of the city’s renewed commitment to luxury, culture, and exceptional hospitality. Capitale , the historic landmark located within the former Bowery Savings Bank at 130 Bowery, hosted FIFA’s prestigious gala dinner, welcoming distinguished guests from around the globe for an unforgettable evening that celebrated one of the world’s biggest sporting events.For hospitality entrepreneur and Capitale visionary Ilya Zavolun , the evening represented something much larger than a successful event; it marked a turning point for New York City.“Ask me what changed my mind about what this city is capable of, and I’ll point to this summer,” said Zavolun. “The world came to New York with genuine expectation, and when FIFA chose Capitale for its gala dinner, I watched guests from every corner of the globe experience something truly extraordinary. They weren’t simply impressed by the architecture; they felt they were somewhere that mattered.”Housed inside one of Manhattan’s most celebrated architectural landmarks, Capitale combines historic grandeur with modern hospitality, offering an experience that few venues in the world can replicate. Rather than competing on convenience, Zavolun believes New York has an opportunity to once again become synonymous with elegance, craftsmanship, and unforgettable experiences.“Somewhere along the way, New York started competing on convenience instead of grandeur,” Zavolun said. “This summer proved that the appetite for extraordinary experiences never disappeared. The world still wants New York to be magnificent. We simply stopped offering it. My mission isn’t about nostalgia; it’s about restoring the standard.”The FIFA gala demonstrated the philosophy that has become the foundation of Capitale’s approach to hospitality: true luxury is found in intentionality.“We occupy one of the most beautiful historic buildings in New York, and my first responsibility is to let the architecture speak,” Zavolun explained. “When you’ve hosted guests who have attended events with heads of state, you don’t impress them with scale. You impress them by making every guest feel personally expected. The details people never notice are often the ones they remember most.”Every event hosted at Capitale is designed around the story each client wants to tell. Whether welcoming international organizations, corporate leaders, philanthropists, or families celebrating life’s most meaningful milestones, the venue emphasizes thoughtful curation over extravagance.“Luxury isn’t about spending more,” Zavolun said. “Luxury is about making better decisions. Every event should communicate something meaningful. When you understand the story behind the occasion, every decision becomes intentional.”Zavolun’s entrepreneurial journey spans decades, beginning with building and successfully selling a technology company before entering the hospitality industry. His experience taught him that exceptional venues are built not only through architecture but also through people.“Reputation compounds slowly and disappears quickly,” he said. “You earn it one event at a time. The building is remarkable, but it’s our team that creates the experience. Guests always know the difference between people who simply work somewhere and people who genuinely take pride in what they do.”Looking ahead, Zavolun believes New York has an extraordinary opportunity following the international attention generated this summer.“The cameras may have moved on, but this is only the beginning,” he said. “I want people to return to New York not simply for business or sporting events but because nowhere else in the world offers hospitality, culture, architecture, and elegance quite like this city. If we inspire a new generation of hospitality leaders to pursue excellence instead of convenience, everyone benefits.”As New York continues welcoming international visitors, investors, and luxury travelers, Capitale remains at the forefront of a renewed movement toward timeless elegance, exceptional service, and world-class hospitality. Through landmark events and unforgettable guest experiences, the venue continues to demonstrate why New York remains one of the world’s premier destinations for luxury gatherings.About CapitaleLocated in the heart of Manhattan at 130 Bowery, Capitale is one of New York City’s most iconic luxury event venues, housed within the historic former Bowery Savings Bank. Renowned for its breathtaking architecture, soaring ceilings, marble interiors, and timeless elegance, Capitale serves as the backdrop for prestigious galas, corporate events, private celebrations, charity fundraisers, luxury weddings, and international gatherings. From hosting globally recognized organizations to welcoming distinguished guests from around the world, Capitale has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences. With a commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to detail, Capitale continues to elevate New York City’s standing as a premier destination for luxury events on both the national and international stage.

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