Auditor Recovers $1.1 Million for Taxpayers in FY26, Highlights Cases Turned Over to Attorney General That Haven't Been Prosecuted

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced in an annual Audit Exceptions Report that his office recovered $1,096,510.88 in taxpayer funds and returned them to the deserving entities in Fiscal Year 2026.

“Mississippians work hard for their money and they deserve to know every taxpayer dollar is being protected,” said State Auditor Shad White. “The hardworking men and women at the Auditor’s Office will continue to serve as the state’s watchdog and uncover waste, fraud, and abuse wherever we find it.”

Additionally, the report highlights the significant amount of taxpayer money that remains outstanding in demands issued by the Office of the State Auditor. The Mississippi Supreme Court has stated only the Attorney General’s office can enforce these demands in court, not the State Auditor.

In connection with the Mississippi Department of Human Services welfare scandal, the OSA has issued demands totaling $96,312,774.27 and referred the demands to the Attorney General’s Office for enforcement. This past year, the Office of the Attorney General only recovered $18,000 of that amount.

Separate from the DHS cases, the OSA has issued demands in 103 cases that have not been paid in full. Those cases represent an outstanding balance of $15,792,926.25. The Office of the Attorney General has taken no action in 95 of those 103 cases.

State law requires the State Auditor to publish an Exceptions Report in August each year.

The 2026 Exceptions Report is organized by county so taxpayers can easily search for cases near them. The report can be found online at the Auditor’s website under the “Reports” tab.