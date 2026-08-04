DANCE FITNESS ICON JAZZERCISE ANNOUNCES CREATIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH SUPER NICE AGENCY

With over five decades of trailblazing fitness, industry pioneer accelerates brand growth through a strategic collaboration with Atlanta-based indie agency

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 55 years, Jazzercise, the trailblazing global dance fitness brand, has been a leader in the industry known for its innovative science-backed workouts and its community-driven classes reaching thousands around the country (and abroad). Now, as part of its strategy to conquer the next generation of members, Jazzercise has selected award-winning indie agency Super Nice as its creative partner to fuel this new phase of growth.As consumers increasingly seek fitness experiences that deliver both measurable results and meaningful human connection, Jazzercise continues to evolve its brand experience to meet changing consumer needs. This commitment inspired its partnership with the independent, Atlanta-based creative agency, which will help strengthen communications across channels and deepen audience engagement."We're building on a strong foundation while evolving how we tell our story and connect with today's consumer,” said Shanna Missett Nelson, CEO & Chief Choreographer at Jazzercise. “Super Nice shares our ambition to help more people discover that Jazzercise delivers both results and an experience unlike anything else in fitness.”With over five decades in the market, Jazzercise has helped people achieve physical results while fostering confidence, friendships, and a sense of belonging through its community-driven approach to fitness. As the brand continues to evolve, this partnership will support refreshed creative expression, expanded national marketing, and new storytelling that highlights how much Jazzercise has transformed for today's fitness consumer.“For more than 55 years, Jazzercise has been bringing people together through movement, self-expression, and pure joy,” said Jared Kozel, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Super Nice. “Few brands can claim that kind of cultural impact or staying power. We're excited to help honor that legacy while introducing Jazzercise to a whole new generation of people looking for a fitness experience that's as fun as it is effective.”Founded in 2025, Super Nice is an independent creative agency that brings together strategy, creative, production, social and experiential capabilities under one roof. The agency partners with ambitious brands including Norwegian Cruise Line, Lenovo, Delta Air Lines and Allstate to create work that earns attention, resonates deeply and drives action.To see what other nice things Super Nice is up to, visit www.superniceagency.com and connect on social @SuperNiceSocial.# # #About Super NiceSuper Nice is an independent creative agency built on a simple belief: the best work happens when talented people enjoy making it together. Founded in 2025 by industry veterans Jared Kozel and Barry Sonders, Super Nice combines strategy, creative, production, social, experiential, and digital capabilities under one roof to help ambitious brands do big things.Known for its senior-led teams, audience-first approach, and collaborative culture, Super Nice partners with brands including Norwegian Cruise Line, Lenovo, Delta Airlines, Wegman’s and Allstate to create work that earns attention, resonates deeply, and motivates action. The agency was named one of The Drum's Top 100 Independent Agencies and operates under its founding mantra: "A fun place to do big things."

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