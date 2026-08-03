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In the Matter of Allegations Relating to Representative Chuck Edwards

119TH CONGRESS, 2d Session, U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, REPORT 119-XXX

IN THE MATTER OF ALLEGATIONS RELATING TO REPRESENTATIVE CHUCK EDWARDS

REPORT

OF THE

COMMITTEE ON ETHICS

Committee Report

Appendix A

Appendix B

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In the Matter of Allegations Relating to Representative Chuck Edwards

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