Wordlize Launches SAT® Learning Track as a Vocab Platform That Teaches Words Through Games and Context, Not Memorization

Wordlize's Contextual Learning Mode

Ten-minute daily quests and word games take learners from middle school vocabulary through SAT® and advanced English, so every word is learned naturally.

I built Wordlize to encourage vocabulary building without memorization. My aim is to motivate learners to learn words the right way, through contextual learning and social games.” — Dirac Ge, founder of Wordlize.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wordlize today launches its new SAT® learning track , made to help students prepare for the standardized exam’s Reading and Writing section. Wordlize is a vocabulary learning platform at wordlize.com. Instead of flashcards and word lists, Wordlize teaches vocabulary the way research suggests vocabulary should actually be acquired: through repeated encounters of new words in their natural contexts, reinforced by games and spaced repetition.The center of the experience is a ten-minute daily quest. New words are taught in short contextual readings, from news stories to text-message exchanges and other everyday formats. They then resurface over the following days and weeks, in different contexts, at intervals timed for long-term retention. Word games, including Four of a Kind and Word Duel, keep the learning experience fresh and prevent burnout.Wordlize runs in any web browser. Learners choose a goal, from strengthening school vocabulary to preparing for a specific exam, then complete a brief placement assessment, and Wordlize builds a personalized learning track with daily quests.Standardized-test preparation is one place where vocabulary learning is becoming especially transactional. With a score and test date approaching, students are often pushed toward long word lists and forced memorization, even though the digital SATitself asks them to understand words in context. Wordlize’s new dedicated SAT® track gives students a way to prepare for that immediate goal while still building vocabulary that remains useful after test day. For families, the same study time can support both the score that matters now and the language skills their children will carry forward.About WordlizeWordlize is a vocabulary learning platform that teaches words through context, games, and spaced repetition. It includes learning goals from middle school vocabulary through SATand advanced English, with word placement built on published psycholinguistic datasets. Wordlize is a California company. Learn more at wordlize.com. SATis a registered trademark of the College Board, which is not affiliated with Wordlize.

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