Nomad Launches Always-On eSIM Subscription as European Travel Reaches Record Levels

New monthly connectivity model aims to simplify data access for travellers crossing multiple European borders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As international travel across Europe continues to rebound, travellers are increasingly looking for simpler ways to stay connected across multiple destinations. Global travel eSIM provider Nomad has launched Nomad Pass , a new subscription-based eSIM service designed to provide ongoing mobile data access across 35+ European countries.The launch follows a record year for European tourism. According to UN Tourism’s World Tourism Barometer , Europe welcomed 793 million international tourists in 2025, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and reinforcing the region’s position as the world’s most visited destination.With more travellers combining multiple countries into a single trip, including short city breaks, extended holidays, and remote working stays, access to reliable mobile data has become an increasingly important part of the travel experience.Travellers seek alternatives to traditional roamingDespite the growth of international travel, staying connected abroad remains a challenge for many consumers. Research has shown that unexpected roaming charges continue to be a concern for travellers, with traditional international data options often requiring customers to purchase separate packages for each trip.The growth of eSIM technology has helped address some of these challenges by allowing travellers to activate digital SIM cards without visiting local providers or replacing physical SIM cards. However, most travel eSIM plans still require customers to purchase and install a new plan every time they travel.Nomad Pass introduces a subscription model designed to remove that repeated setup process.How Nomad Pass worksThe service provides travellers with:- A permanent eSIM that works across 35+ European countries- 1GB of data that automatically refreshes every 30 days- No requirement to reinstall an eSIM for future trips- 15% savings on Europe Regional add-ons for subscribers- Flexible cancellation with no long-term commitmentAvailable for USD $3 per month, Nomad Pass is designed for travellers who regularly visit Europe or move between multiple destinations throughout the year.Shern Ng, General manager at Nomad said:“The way people travel across Europe has changed. Travellers are visiting more destinations, taking more frequent trips, and expecting seamless connectivity wherever they go. That's why we introduced Nomad Pass, to better reflect how people travel today by making mobile data simpler, more rewarding, and more valuable over time. More than just an eSIM, the more you travel with Nomad, the more you unlock.”Availability Nomad Pass is available now across 35+ European countries, starting at USD $3 per month.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.