mye health Launches a Telehealth Hotline for Suspected Concussion

mye health is a digital health company developing smartphone-based brain health assessment and triage technologies designed to make neurological evaluation more accessible, objective, and scalable. The hotline helps families know what to do next after a suspected concussion—providing rapid access to expert guidance while helping avoid unnecessary emergency department visits when appropriate.

Smartphone-based concussion assessment and Certified Athletic Trainer telehealth help families access the right care while reducing unnecessary ER visits.

Our mission is to make advanced brain health assessment more accessible and better integrated, so families can make informed decisions when every minute matters.” — Luc Ghislain, PhD, Founder & CEO, mye health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mye health today announced the launch of its Digital Concussion Hotline , a new service designed to provide athletes, parents, coaches, certified athletic trainers, K-12 schools, and sports organizations with immediate guidance following a suspected concussion. The service combines a secure smartphone-based digital assessment with clinical triage and referral support, helping families determine the most appropriate level of care after a suspected head injury.Concussions remain one of the most common injuries in youth and amateur sports, yet many families face uncertainty in the minutes and hours after an athlete suffers a blow to the head. Questions regarding whether to visit an emergency department, monitor symptoms from home, or visit a sports medicine specialist can be difficult to answer without expert guidance. The mye health Digital Concussion Hotline was developed to bridge that gap.Patients calling the hotline complete a digital intake and concussion assessment before connecting with a Certified Athletic Trainer through a telehealth visit. Based on symptoms, injury history, and assessment results, the clinical team provides recommendations that may include immediate emergency medical care, or referral to a partnering sports medicine clinic, when appropriate.The hotline helps families know what to do next after a suspected concussion—providing rapid access to expert guidance while helping avoid unnecessary emergency department visits when appropriate."The Digital Concussion Hotline represents an important step toward that vision," said Luc Ghislain, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of mye health. "By combining innovative smartphone-based assessment technology with experienced clinicians, we're helping families make informed decisions during some of the most stressful moments they'll face. Our goal is to ensure families have trusted guidance to help them access the right level of care—quickly and confidently."The Digital Concussion Hotline includes:● 24/7 365-day-per-year digital patient intake● Secure smartphone-based concussion assessment● Telehealth consultation with a live Certified Athletic Trainer● Clinical triage recommendations for one’s specific circumstances and history● Referral and scheduling with partner sports medicine clinics, when appropriate● Follow-up communication and patient guidanceUnlike traditional “hotline” models that rely solely on telephone conversations, the mye health platform gathers structured clinical information before the telehealth consultation, allowing providers to make informed recommendations while creating a digital summary that can be shared with any downstream treating clinicians."The biggest challenge after a suspected concussion is uncertainty, leading to inaction or inappropriate action" said Kerri O'Brien, Chief Operating Officer of mye health. "Parents want their children to be healthy, coaches want to protect their athletes, and schools want to ensure that every student receives appropriate care, should they need it. Our Digital Concussion Hotline provides a trusted pathway that helps these groups quickly make decisions while connecting local healthcare providers with patients who may require specialized concussion care."The company is in the process of expanding partnerships with sports medicine clinics, K-12 school districts, youth sports organizations, athletic associations, and community sponsors to expand access to the service. Through these partnerships, schools and others may offer the hotline as a community-funded safety resource for student-athletes and their families.Experts in the field believe that digital triage can complement existing concussion protocols by improving access to expert evaluation while reinforcing evidence-based clinical decision-making. "Early recognition and appropriate management of concussion are critical to protecting both the immediate and long-term health of athletes," said Piper Kilpatrick, MD, CAQSM Carolina Family Practice and Sports Medicine. "The Digital Concussion Hotline provides families with timely access to trained professionals who can help determine the most appropriate course of action based on current symptoms and clinical presentation. It is designed to support, not replace, clinical judgment."Randy E David, PhD, Managing Director, Charrette Advisory who is on the mye Advisory Board said this: “readily accessible concussion assessment and referral infrastructure is essential not only for our youth athletes, but the broader public, across multitude scenarios.”mye health is currently working with healthcare providers and community organizations to integrate the Digital Concussion Hotline into local concussion care pathways. Initial partnerships will focus on improving access to concussion evaluation and creating more efficient triage pathways for specialty care.To learn more about the mye health Digital Concussion Hotline or to schedule a live demonstration, please visit https://myehealth.app/ About mye healthmye health is a digital health company based in San Francisco, CA, developing smartphone-based brain health assessment and triage technologies designed to make neurological evaluation more accessible, objective, and scalable. In addition to the Digital Concussion Hotline, the company launched advanced eye movement analysis and telehealth workflows to support rapid concussion assessment, brain health monitoring, and clinical decision-making across sports medicine, healthcare, military, and wellness applications.

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