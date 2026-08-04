Tanya M. Odom appointed Co-Chair of The New York Women's Foundation Board of Directors

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo Tanya M. Odom (Photo credit: The New York Women’s Foundation)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women's Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanya M. Odom as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, serving in the position alongside Mary Baglivo.For more than 25 years, Tanya has worked with organizations in more than 40 countries as a consultant, writer, coach, storyteller, and facilitator. Her work has centered on helping people and organizations strengthen inclusive leadership, support wellbeing, navigate challenging conversations, and create meaningful change.Tanya's career has taken her across education, philanthropy, business, nonprofits, arts and culture, law enforcement, and higher education. She is also the co-author of Evaluation in the Field of Education for Democracy, Human Rights and Tolerance and has contributed to publications including CNN.com, Bloomberg News, Fortune, and The Huffington Post. Her work has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine and Influence Digest, which named her one of New York City's Top 15 Coaches in 2022.“We are proud to celebrate Tanya's leadership and the impact she continues to have across The Foundation and the communities we serve," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. “Tanya's commitment to thoughtful collaboration and meaningful change has made her an invaluable member of our Board. As Co-Chair, her leadership will help guide The Foundation as we continue advancing our mission."As Co-Chair, Odom will help guide the strategic leadership of The Foundation's Board of Directors as the organization continues investing in community-led solutions that expand opportunity and strengthen the lives of women, girls, and gender-expansive people across New York City.About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. In its nearly 40-year history, The Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | FB: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn | LI: the-new-york-women's-foundation

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