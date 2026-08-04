Swedencare USA to Showcase Industry-Leading Pet Dental Health Portfolio at SuperZoo 2026

We're excited to connect with retailers and partners at SuperZoo and share the solutions that continue to make ProDen PlaqueOff® the trusted name in pet oral health for over two decades.” — Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of SwedencareUSA

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwedencareUSA, a global leader in premium pet dental health products, will exhibit at SuperZoo 2026, taking place August 12–14 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #8344 to explore the company's award-winning portfolio of pet dental solutions and complementary wellness products.

As the pioneer behind the internationally recognized ProDen PlaqueOff® brand, Swedencare has helped redefine preventive oral care for companion animals in the United States. Backed by scientific research and trusted by veterinarians and pet professionals worldwide, ProDen PlaqueOff® products are formulated with the company's proprietary A.N ProDen® natural kelp ingredient to help reduce plaque and tartar while promoting fresher breath and healthier gums.

At SuperZoo, Swedencare will feature its complete range of dental health solutions, including powders, chews, soft chews, bones, and dental care products designed for dogs and cats of all sizes and life stages.

"Oral health is one of the most important—and often overlooked—aspects of a pet's overall well-being," said Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of Swedencare USA. "For more than two decades, Swedencare has been at the forefront of pet dental innovation, helping pet parents and veterinary professionals take a proactive approach to dental care. We're excited to connect with retailers and partners at SuperZoo and share the solutions that continue to make ProDen PlaqueOff® the trusted name in pet oral health."

With a commitment to science-backed innovation and premium-quality products, Swedencare continues to lead the pet dental category while expanding its portfolio of health and wellness solutions for companion animals around the world.

For more information about Swedencare and its award-winning products, please visit www.SwedencareUSA.com .

###



About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Receiving several VOHC designations, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants’ pets. The company’s business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff System™ Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff’s incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. For more information on the company and its product, please visit http://swedencareusa.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.