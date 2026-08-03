Alika Victor Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine as a Practical Wellness Leader to Watch in 2026

The latest issue of Exeleon Magazine features a Cover Story of how Alika Victor is redefining wellness through practical, evidence-based strategies.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exeleon Magazine proudly announces Alika Victor, Founder of Thrive Now Wellness, creator of The Practical Wellness Method™, author of Becoming Better, and visionary behind WellXchange™, as the cover feature of its latest edition, recognizing her as one of the Practical Wellness Leaders to Watch in 2026 At a time when professionals face increasing workplace ambiguity, burnout, and constant change, Alika Victor is challenging traditional wellness advice by focusing on one often overlooked concept: capacity. Rather than encouraging people to pursue perfection, her work emphasizes sustainable habits that fit the realities of everyday life.Drawing on more than a decade of leadership experience with organizations including CVS Caremark, Conduent, and symplr, along with her expertise as a Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach, Victor has developed The Practical Wellness Method™, a framework designed to help individuals create meaningful, lasting change through small, adaptable actions instead of rigid plans."Most coaching gives you a plan. I give you a process," says Victor, whose philosophy reflects the belief that successful wellness must evolve alongside the demands of modern work and life.The feature explores Victor's journey from corporate leadership to wellness entrepreneurship, beginning with a simple personal experiment that transformed her understanding of behavior change. That experience ultimately inspired her belief that many people do not struggle because they lack motivation or discipline, but because stress and competing responsibilities diminish their capacity to make sustainable choices."Alika Victor represents a new generation of wellness leadership grounded in practicality rather than perfection," said Daryl Yeung, Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine. "Her ability to bridge evidence-based coaching with the realities of modern life offers an important perspective for professionals, leaders, and organizations seeking sustainable success."The latest issue of Exeleon Magazine featuring Alika Victor is now available in both digital and print editions.About Exeleon MagazineExeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. Through in-depth editorial features and thought leadership, Exeleon Magazine reaches a worldwide audience of business professionals and decision-makers, celebrating the people and ideas driving meaningful change.

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