Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit is announcing the arrest of Eric Johnson in connection with the 2012 homicide of 16-month-old Shawn McCloskey. Johnson was taken into custody by La Porte Police Department officers after new investigative developments were uncovered by the OAG’s Cold Case Unit. Developments stemmed from the OAG’s “Texas Solves: Collaboration Workshop” held in May 2026.

On July 19, 2012, Shawn’s mother discovered him unresponsive after Johnson, who was her then boyfriend, had been caring for the child the night before. Shawn was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A subsequent autopsy revealed that Shawn had suffered multiple blunt force injuries equivalent to those seen in a highspeed automobile collision. His death was ruled a homicide.

La Porte police detectives conducted an extensive investigation and interviewed numerous witnesses. Johnson was identified early as the primary suspect; however, evidence available at the time was insufficient to support filing charges. The case remained cold for fourteen years.

In May 2026, La Porte Police Department submitted the case for review at the OAG’s Texas Solves: Collaboration Workshop. This workshop is a new initiative of the Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit that brings investigators and forensic experts together to reevaluate unresolved cases. After the two-day workshop, La Porte investigators and Cold Case Unit personnel worked side-by-side, jointly reviewing evidence and developing new investigative strategies. This collaborative effort, which was built on the foundation of La Porte PD’s original investigation, ultimately produced the information needed to establish probable cause for Johnson’s arrest. The arrest reflects Attorney General Paxton’s commitment to seeking justice for innocent victims of violent crime like Shawn McCloskey.

“My Cold Case Unit has secured the evidence needed to arrest Eric Johnson for the murder of 16-month-old baby Shawn McCloskey. My office worked closely with the La Porte PD to bring justice to the victim of such a heartbreaking and heinous violent crime,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will continue to do everything we can to solve cold cases across the state.”

Texas Solves is an ongoing statewide initiative designed to strengthen cold case investigations through collaboration, expert consultation, and shared resources. The first workshop was held in Austin in May 2026, and the next Texas Solves event is scheduled for Lubbock in October. Additional workshops will be hosted in regions across Texas to ensure broad access for agencies throughout the state. For more information on the OAG’s Texas Solves workshops, law enforcement agencies are encouraged to contact the Cold Case Unit at [email protected].