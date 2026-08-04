Theorem Media Acquires Portrait Creative Network, Uniting Filmmakers With an Audience-First Release and Marketing Engine

Theorem Media builds audiences and creates revenue for independent film, Portrait founder Jean Ellen Cowgill joins Theorem Media's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theorem Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit release and marketing studio for independent film, today announced its acquisition of Portrait Creative Network, a vetted community of entertainment industry professionals whose members have been behind roughly 80% of official selections at Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca film festivals over the past three years.The acquisition unites community and technology, two halves of the same idea. Portrait brings its creative community and member platform; Theorem brings its Networked Release Engine — the audience research and release strategy that turns that work into reach, carrying independent films from early development directly to the audiences ready for them. Portrait will continue operating as its own community under Theorem Media, now with full access to Theorem's Networked Release Engine and audience development capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed."Theorem Media builds audiences and creates revenue for independent films," said Douglas Dicconson, CEO of Theorem Media. "Portrait is the perfect addition to that mission — a constellation of individuals and organizations that understand storytelling is the key to creating lasting cultural change. It's a community of proven filmmakers already responsible for the majority of the work breaking through at the festivals that matter most. Combining that talent pipeline with our Networked Release Engine lets us support filmmakers from the earliest stages of a project all the way through to reaching their audience, at scale. We know there are audiences with an appetite for these films. It's not a content issue; it's the bottleneck around distribution. So many remarkable films do not fit the new order of subscription-based, algorithm-driven streamers, nor are they being served by the traditional producer–sales agent–distributor–exhibitor–audience model."“Portrait has always existed to help great people make great work together,” said founder Jean Ellen Cowgill. “Theorem shares our belief that filmmakers deserve better ways to reach audiences. Joining forces supports the Portrait community’s continued growth while giving filmmakers access to Theorem Media’s exceptional tools and infrastructure, all executed as a mission-driven non-profit focused on empowering the independent film community.”“We obsess over the audience — who they are, where they are, and how they want to consume a film,” said Jenny McQuaile, VP & GM of Theorem Media. “Portrait filmmakers are making the work audiences are already responding to at Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca. We know it’s excellent work being produced. We harness social media and a full tech stack that connects the films directly to active communities aligned with the subject matter of the film. Once we have the audience’s attention, we point them to theaters, live virtual events, on-demand access, and community screening events.”Advisory Board AdditionAlongside the acquisition, Theorem Media announced that Portrait founder Jean Ellen Cowgill joins Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO/President of Abramorama, on the company’s Advisory Board, adding further industry depth as Theorem expands its work with independent filmmakers, media executives, philanthropists and technology partners.About Portrait Creative NetworkPortrait is a trusted professional network for the entertainment industry, bringing together producers, directors, writers, executives, and other creative leaders to discover collaborators, share opportunities, and build the relationships behind independent film. Its members have worked on approximately 80% of Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca film festival selections over the past three years. Portrait publishes a widely read industry newsletter, supports daily conversations on its private member app, and hosts programming that connects creative professionals across the independent film ecosystem. Apply to join at www.onportrait.com About Theorem MediaTheorem Media builds audiences and creates revenue for independent films. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit uses audience research and social strategy, powered by its proprietary Networked Release Engine, to connect films with the communities already primed to want them. That demand then routes into theatrical, virtual, on-demand, and community releases, in partnership with rights holders and theatrical distributors. Theorem's current slate includes Ivy Meeropol's Ask E. Jean, presented by Abramorama and Impact Partners, produced by Laura Bickford and Annabelle Dunne, The Choice, directed by John Coles (House of Cards, Homeland), and Hail to the Breadsticks, Directed by Donick Cary (Writer, The Simpsons) and Little Walnut’s narrative feature, Tecie, timed to release alongside Moby’s world tour and new album. To learn more, visit www.theoremmedia.org

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