Get Ready for TAC's 2026 Legislative Conference

From property taxes and disaster recovery to elections and transportation, the issues facing Texas counties will take center stage next month at the Texas Association of Counties' 2026 Legislative Conference.

The Aug. 26-28 gathering at the Fairmont Austin will prepare county officials for the 90th Texas Legislature, which convenes in January. The agenda includes timely policy updates, practical strategies and opportunities to connect with peers and state leaders.



More than 750 county elected officials and employees are expected to attend TAC’s largest annual conference. The event brings together county leaders, legislators, policy experts and representatives from the National Association of Counties to discuss the legislative priorities and challenges likely to shape the upcoming session.

Author and journalist S.C. Gwynne will deliver the opening keynote on Aug. 26, exploring the power of storytelling and how county officials can better communicate with the communities they serve. Gwynne’s bestselling “Empire of the Summer Moon,” a history of Quanah Parker and the Comanches in Texas, was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

The Aug. 27 agenda includes 10 breakout sessions led by TAC's Legislative Services team, covering county operations and funding, disaster preparedness and recovery, rural affairs, transportation, elections and economic development. The conference concludes Aug. 28 with a discussion of state property tax policy and what it means for counties' ability to fund essential services.

Between sessions, attendees can visit the exposition hall to explore products, services and resources for county government. New this year is a state agency expo designed to strengthen relationships between county officials and their state agency partners.

Also new is the County Communications Lab, featuring sessions on crisis communications, social media strategy and public engagement. County officials will also have an opportunity to share their stories through TAC's Texas County Voice podcast.

Early-bird registration ends Aug. 6. Register now to join county leaders from across Texas and head into the 90th Legislature better prepared to serve your county.

Learn more, view the agenda and register at county.org/legeconference.