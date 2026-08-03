2026 TAC Salary Survey Now Available

The Texas Association of Counties’ 2026 Salary Survey is now available online: 2026 Salary Survey.

The report provides valuable insight into the compensation of elected and appointed county officials across the state.

A print edition will be mailed to county judges in August. This will be the only printed version of the survey. Going forward, the electronic version will serve as the official version and will be updated as needed.

Preparations are already underway for the 2028 Salary Survey. In the interest of increasing the value and usefulness of the survey, over the coming months we will be asking you how we can improve the Salary Survey to better meet your needs.

If you have questions about the survey or would like to provide feedback, please write to SalarySurvey@county.org.