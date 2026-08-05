ECCO Medical Welcomes Pueblo Registered Nurse Jennifer Palumbo as Physician Outreach Liaison

Jennifer Palumbo, RN RN Physician Outreach Liaison | Emergency & Interventional Radiology Nurse

Pueblo-based nurse brings more than 11 years of frontline and procedural expertise to physician outreach, provider engagement and patient advocacy

My goal is to become a trusted clinical resource for physicians and their teams, strengthen the connection between referral and treatment, and help patients remain informed and supported at every step” — Jennifer Palumbo

LONE TREE, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECCO Medical , a Colorado outpatient practice specializing in vascular and interventional radiology , announced today that Jennifer Palumbo, RN, has joined the organization as RN Physician Outreach Liaison. Palumbo, who is from Pueblo, will be based at ECCO Medical’s Pueblo office while leading physician outreach for Pueblo, Lone Tree and the greater Denver and Colorado Springs regions.Palumbo brings more than 11 years of extensive clinical experience across emergency medicine, interventional radiology, perioperative care, home health, hospice, acute inpatient dialysis and case management. That depth and range give her an uncommon understanding of the entire patient journey—from initial evaluation and referral through treatment, recovery, education and follow-up. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation for compassionate, evidence-based care, sound clinical judgment and a relentless focus on optimal patient outcomes.Her appointment also reflects the talent philosophy established by Dr. Aaron Kovaleski at ECCO Medical. The practice looks far beyond baseline credentials when recruiting its team, seeking accomplished professionals who combine exceptional clinical expertise, critical thinking, leadership and communication with an uncompromising patient-first philosophy. The result is a deliberately assembled, patient-centric team designed to distinguish ECCO Medical from a conventional endovascular clinic.“We are not building an ordinary outpatient team. We are committed to attracting the very best people we can find—professionals whose experience and clinical judgment go far beyond checking the boxes on a résumé and who share our patient-first philosophy,” said Aaron Kovaleski, M.D., founder of ECCO Medical. “Jennifer embodies that standard. She is a true champion in her field, with the clinical credibility, compassion and leadership to earn the trust of physicians, their teams and the patients they serve.”Working from the Pueblo office, Palumbo will collaborate with medical practices, healthcare providers and community partners throughout Pueblo, Lone Tree, greater Denver and the Colorado Springs region. Her extensive clinical tenure allows her to understand provider priorities quickly, engage physicians at a meaningful clinical level and develop strategic relationships grounded in responsiveness and trust. Her unique ability to bridge clinical excellence with provider engagement positions her to strengthen referral partnerships while advocating for exceptional patient care. She will provide education about ECCO Medical’s services, streamline referral pathways and help appropriate patients connect with specialty care across ECCO Medical’s service area. ECCO Medical treats a range of vascular and other conditions using image-guided, minimally invasive procedures in an outpatient setting, including peripheral artery disease, enlarged prostate, uterine fibroids, knee osteoarthritis, venous conditions and liver cancer.Palumbo will also continue practicing as an interventional radiology nurse. Her clinical responsibilities include comprehensive procedural care, administration and monitoring of moderate sedation, multidisciplinary care coordination, patient education and post-procedure follow-up—all with a focus on safety, continuity of care and optimal patient outcomes. Remaining active in the clinical setting will keep her outreach work closely connected to the real needs of patients and referring providers.“As someone from Pueblo, I am proud to work from ECCO Medical’s Pueblo office while building relationships with providers across Pueblo, Lone Tree, Denver and Colorado Springs,” Palumbo said. “This role allows me to bring together two parts of nursing that I care deeply about: clinical excellence and meaningful provider collaboration. My goal is to become a trusted clinical resource for physicians and their teams, strengthen the connection between referral and treatment, and make sure patients remain informed and supported at every step.”Palumbo is recognized for leadership, clinical excellence, critical thinking and an ability to connect naturally with both patients and providers. Her passion for advancing patient care and strengthening healthcare partnerships will support ECCO Medical’s continued focus on coordinated, evidence-based care, meaningful patient education and durable physician relationships throughout the communities it serves.About ECCO MedicalECCO Medical is a Colorado outpatient vascular and interventional radiology practice with locations in Lone Tree and Pueblo. Its board-certified, fellowship-trained interventional specialists use advanced imaging and minimally invasive techniques to treat conditions including peripheral artery disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia, uterine fibroids, knee osteoarthritis, venous disease, non-healing wounds and liver cancer. ECCO Medical combines leading-edge technology with personalized care designed to help patients understand their options and return to the lives they value. Learn more at eccomedical.com.

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