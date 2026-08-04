CanAm Enterprises Announces I-956F Approval for 360 Broadband Rural EB-5 Project

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

CanAm secures USCIS approval for 360 Broadband, its 6th rural broadband EB-5 project bringing high-speed internet to rural Texas.

The 360 Broadband project aligns strong investment fundamentals with the immigration goals of our investors, and we are proud to reach this milestone on their behalf.” — Tom Rosenfeld, Founder, President & CEO of CanAm Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises today announced that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved the Form I-956F, Application for Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Enterprise, for the 360 Broadband Rural EB-5 Project. The project is financed with up to $40 million in EB-5 capital to construct a fiber-to-home broadband network delivering high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved rural communities in Fannin County, Texas.

Approved in only seven months, the Form I-956F confirms that the investment complies with the requirements of the Regional Center Program under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. It is also binding for the adjudication of related Form I-526E petitions filed by investors in the partnership.

"This approval reflects the disciplined approach we bring to every project we finance," said Tom Rosenfeld, Founder, President & CEO of CanAm Enterprises. "The 360 Broadband project aligns strong investment fundamentals with the immigration goals of our investors, and we are proud to reach this milestone on their behalf."

Christine Chen, Chief Operating Officer of CanAm Enterprises, added: "This approval reflects the strength of the project's structure and our experience operating under the RIA. We have focused on investing in rural broadband projects in unserved and underserved areas across multiple states, with 360 Broadband the 6th such project we have successfully had approved by USCIS and funded. We remain committed to transparency and to supporting our investors throughout their EB-5 journey."

The 360 Broadband approval adds to CanAm's portfolio of rural EB-5 projects financed under the RIA.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience sponsoring immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and Canada, CanAm Enterprises has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and delivering results. To date, CanAm has raised more than $4.1 billion from over 8,600 investors and repaid more than $2.5 billion across 53 fully repaid projects. CanAm has achieved over 3,000 I-829 approvals, representing thousands of families who have secured permanent U.S. residency. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, and Singapore, CanAm is one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.