Modern Art Creations Expands Tampa Welding Shop into Contemporary Fine Art and Sculpture Gallery

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Art Creations (MAC), the artistic division of Tampa Mobile Welding (TMW), is pleased to announce it is expanding the role of industrial fabrication in Tampa’s creative community by transforming new and reclaimed metal into original contemporary artwork for collectors, homes, commercial properties, and architectural projects.The gallery’s flagship piece, “ Eagle ,” is priced at $16,970 and stands among more than 150 original works MAC has produced since its founding. By bringing a working fabrication floor together with a professionally curated gallery program, MAC is demonstrating how industrial metal can be treated not simply as a construction material, but as a serious fine art medium.MAC was founded by Kostyantyn Fedorenko, Founder and Executive Director of Operations, and Christian Stefko, Co-founder and Director of Fabrication. The two established the gallery to bridge the precision of industrial craftsmanship with the creative possibilities of contemporary art. What began within a fabrication shop has developed into a broader artistic platform that now represents five or more artists and presents approximately 12 exhibitions each year. At the same time, MAC continues to work directly with builders, architects, interior designers, developers, homeowners, and commercial clients on custom commissions.The result is a model that differs from that of a conventional gallery. In addition to presenting completed artwork, MAC can become involved in the design process before a home, business, renovation, or development is finished. Its artists and fabricators work together to create pieces informed by the scale, materials, surroundings, and intended character of a particular space.“We do not think of sustainability as a footnote to the work; it is the foundation,” states a spokesperson for MAC. “Every piece starts with a material and a story. When reclaimed metal is transformed into artwork that can remain in a family, home, or public space for generations, its purpose changes completely.”A significant share of the gallery’s work is created from reclaimed industrial metal. Rather than allowing those materials to be discarded, the MAC team reshapes them through cutting, welding, precision finishing, powder coating, and other fabrication methods. Each work is created as an original, one-of-one piece rather than as part of a reproduction series or numbered edition.Leading MAC’s artistic direction is Felipe Lopez, Director of Art. Lopez’s recycled-metal sculpture practice has received national and international recognition for its focus on sustainability, cultural identity, craftsmanship, and transformation.His work has been featured by Telemundo, selected for the National Sculpture Society’s Young Sculptors Exhibition in New York, presented at the 38th Annual All Florida Exhibition, and shown at the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts in Tampa. Lopez was also recognized by Colombia’s Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Knowledge through the Soy Cultura registry, which identifies contributors to the country’s cultural sector.Lopez’s recent dual exhibition with textile artist Staci Swider, “Artifacts of Transformation,” was presented at the Ormond Memorial Art Museum. The exhibition paired metal sculpture with layered textile collage to explore identity, resilience, memory, and the passage of time.The combination of Lopez’s artistic leadership and TMW’s established fabrication capabilities gives MAC greater control over each stage of production. Structural integrity, corrosion resistance, precision welding, material selection, and durable finishing methods are considered alongside composition, texture, scale, and visual impact.At its core, MAC works primarily with three groups: private collectors and homeowners, hospitality and commercial properties, and professional project partners such as builders, architects, contractors, designers, and developers. Residential commissions may include sculptures for entryways, foyers, patios, gardens, and pool areas, while commercial projects can include artwork for clinics, offices, lobbies, hospitality venues, and other public-facing environments.For project partners, MAC can develop artistic concepts early enough to be incorporated into construction, renovation, and interior design plans. This approach allows sculpture to become part of the architectural vision rather than an element added after a project has been completed.Artwork is available across several price levels, with original pieces beginning near $900 and larger gallery centrepieces reaching the five-figure range. By offering both completed works and custom commissions, MAC serves experienced collectors as well as individuals, businesses, and design professionals acquiring original sculpture for the first time.Additionally, MAC also continues to strengthen its role as a public-facing part of Tampa’s arts community. The gallery and adjoining TMW workshop are open to visitors, members of the press, and the public, providing an opportunity to see both completed artwork and the industrial processes behind its creation.Located at 9430 Lazy Lane in Tampa, the space allows guests to experience the scale, texture, and craftsmanship of the artwork while gaining a closer look at the tools, materials, and fabrication methods involved in producing contemporary metal sculpture. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and no appointment is required.For more information, please visit www.modern-art-creations.com About Modern Art CreationsModern Art Creations (MAC) is a Tampa, Florida-based contemporary art gallery specializing in metal sculpture, painting, and mixed-media visual works. Founded as the artistic division of Tampa Mobile Welding (TMW), MAC combines fine art curation with in-house fabrication and engineering expertise. The gallery represents a curated roster of artists selected for originality, technical excellence, and long-term collectible value, with a foundational commitment to sustainability through the use of reclaimed materials. MAC serves private collectors, homeowners, hospitality and commercial properties, builders, architects, interior designers, contractors, and developers.

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