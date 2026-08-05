PixAI Launches “Ice Pop Paradise Summer Festival” With Anime MV Featuring Mika Kohinata and Global Creator Challenges

PixAI Summer Event Original MV “In Search of Summer Hues” Scene from PixAI’s Original MV “In Search of Summer Hues” Scene from PixAI’s Original MV “In Search of Summer Hues” PixAI’s Ice Pop Paradise Rewards PixAI Summer Event “Ice Pop Paradise”

The festival brings Mio’s original anime MV, creator challenges, video tools, and limited-time summer rewards to users worldwide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixAI , an anime-style AI art platform and creator community, has launched the Ice Pop Paradise Summer Festival , a global seasonal campaign combining original music and animation, character storytelling, AI image and video creation, creative contests, daily rewards, and limited-time summer decorations.Running from July 29 at 5:00 p.m. through August 18 at 12:00 p.m. JST, the event invites users to join PixAI mascot Mio in a midsummer setting filled with ice pops, festival stalls, evening lights, and seasonal stories. Participants can collect PixAI credits, Tsubaki.2 generation cards, and exclusive profile decorations while joining activities across PixAI and social platforms.At the center of the campaign is the original animated music video “ In Search of Summer Hues .” Set against cicada song, evening breezes, festival lights, and quiet summer encounters, the MV follows Mio through fleeting moments that gradually become lasting memories.The original song is performed by Japanese voice actress and singer Mika Kohinata, known for portraying Soyo Nagasaki and performing as the bassist of MyGO!!!!! in the BanG Dream! franchise. Lyrics, composition, and arrangement were created by Takaaki Kimura of KEYTONE, with Maki Hanagata on guitar, Yuki Natsume on bass, and Takeaki Oshima handling mixing. The animation was produced by the PixAI Animation Team.PixAI is using the MV’s music, imagery, and atmosphere as a starting point for community creation. Users can reinterpret its summer themes through illustrations, videos, comics, character scenes, and visual stories.The campaign also introduces the seasonal story “The Height of Summer.” Set on an island where late summer seems to linger, the story follows Mio through familiar streets, sea breezes, ferry arrivals, lantern light, and small everyday encounters. One chapter unlocks each day, and users who read the story can earn a Tsubaki.2 generation card. PixAI has also announced plans for an anime adaptation, with additional details to be shared later.The MV Fan Creation Challenge invites participants to draw inspiration from the song or MV scenes, create images or videos with PixAI, and publish their work on designated platforms. Reward tiers include Amazon gift cards, physical merchandise, PixAI credits, and participation rewards. Eligible creators can win Amazon gift cards worth up to $300, and every creator who submits a valid entry through the official form will receive a participation reward.PixAI is also holding an MV release campaign on X. Participants who follow the official PixAI account and like and repost the designated campaign post will be entered for a chance to receive rewards from a combined $250 Amazon gift card prize pool.A separate PixAI platform contest, Ice Pop Paradise Summer Festival Contest, invites creators to submit artwork inspired by Ice Pop Paradise, summer festivals, Mio, or summer-night scenery. Winning entries will receive a share of a 54.5 million PixAI credits prize pool. Entries shared on X will also be eligible for additional rewards, including a $1,000 Amazon gift card and 9 million PixAI credits.To make video creation more accessible during the campaign, PixAI is opening its v3.0 Lite image-to-video model to all users for a limited time, with no membership required. PixAI is also offering discounted v4.0 video-generation cards, including the Lite model for $5 and the Preview model for $12, with 10 generation cards included in each package.Daily event rewards include Tsubaki.2 generation cards, with basic users able to claim one card per day and members able to claim three. The Ice Pop Stick Draw also gives users daily chances to receive prizes, including up to 30,000 PixAI credits and bonus rewards of up to 50%.The event includes a collection of limited summer decorations, including exclusive badges and avatar frames inspired by ice pops, festival stalls, beach scenery, desserts, and evening lights.Annual memberships are available at 50% off during the campaign. Credit-pack purchases include up to 40% bonus credits and the limited avatar frame set “Whispers Among Blossoms.” Users who purchase the featured $180 early-bird Ice Pop Paradise credit pack between July 29 and August 9 will also receive the limited cosmetic item “Honeyed Sundae.”PixAI is also offering a Mio.2 Gem Pack for $3, available for repeated purchases throughout the event, with an additional 30% Gem bonus included with every purchase.“The Ice Pop Paradise Summer Festival was created to give users different ways to enter the same summer world,” said a Mewtant spokesperson. “Through the original MV, Mio’s seasonal story, creative challenges, video tools, and daily rewards, users can experience the festival as both viewers and creators, adding their own characters, scenes, and stories.”Guided by the slogan “Imagination, made real,” PixAI continues to develop anime-focused creation tools and community experiences that help users turn inspiration into finished visual works.About PixAIPixAI is an anime-style AI art platform. Powered by its proprietary image foundation model, PixAI has been trusted by 15 million+ registered users across the US, Korea, and Japan since 2022. The platform offers a full creative toolkit—from anime-style illustration and image generation to image-to-video—alongside a social gallery where creators generate over 200 million artworks every month. Its conversational assistant, Mio.2, lets anyone turn a plain description into finished anime art, no prompts required.Media Contactcooperation@withpixai.artMewtant Inc.

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