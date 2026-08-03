GenBio Inc. Advances Strategic Partnership Discussions as Asia-Pacific Biopharma Partnering Opens

Built On Science Guided By Evidence Prepared For Partnership Accelerating biopharma and medtech advancements through innovation, capital and partnerships. Louis Pasteur - French chemist and microbiologist whose pioneering work in germ theory, vaccination, and pasteurization transformed medicine

Accelerating biopharma and medtech advancements through innovation, capital, and partnerships.

Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world.” — Louis Pasteur

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics and natural bioactive technologies, today announced that it is participating in the opening of the Asia-Pacific partnering program, where biopharmaceutical companies, investors, research organizations, and strategic partners gather to explore new collaborations and commercialization opportunities.

With partnering activities now underway, GenBio is engaging with organizations seeking innovative scientific platforms, differentiated intellectual property, and strategic development opportunities across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Our objective is to establish meaningful relationships with organizations that recognize the value of disciplined scientific discovery and collaborative innovation," said Giles Tilley, Chief Executive Officer of GenBio Inc. "The Asia-Pacific region continues to play a vital role in biotechnology advancement, and we look forward to productive discussions with potential strategic partners who share our long-term vision."

GenBio's research programs are centered on the identification, characterization, and development of naturally derived bioactive compounds with potential applications in infectious disease, inflammation, immune health, and related therapeutic areas. The Company continues to advance its scientific programs through collaborations with leading research institutions and industry specialists while expanding its intellectual property portfolio.

Participation in this year's partnering meetings represents another step in GenBio's broader strategy of building relationships with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators, contract research organizations, manufacturers, and institutional investors interested in advancing promising scientific discoveries toward commercial development.

Throughout the partnering event, GenBio will be presenting its scientific platform, development strategy, and corporate vision to qualified organizations seeking opportunities for collaboration, strategic investment, licensing, co-development, or broader corporate transactions.

"As biotechnology continues to evolve through collaboration, we believe the strongest innovations emerge when scientific excellence is matched with experienced development partners," added Todd D. Sonoga, Director and Chief Marketing Officer of GenBio Inc. "We are excited to begin discussions that have the potential to accelerate the development of technologies inspired by nature and refined through science."

Organizations interested in scheduling meetings with GenBio during the partnering event are encouraged to connect through the conference partnering platform or visit www.GenBioInc.com for additional information.

About GenBio Inc.

GenBio Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, identifying, refining, and developing naturally derived bioactive technologies with potential applications across human health. Through scientific collaboration, intellectual property development, and strategic partnerships, the Company seeks to advance innovative therapeutic and wellness technologies from discovery toward commercialization.

Developed by Nature.

Identified.

Refined.

Formulated by GenBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated business development activities, strategic partnerships, research programs, intellectual property, commercialization opportunities, and future corporate initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. GenBio Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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