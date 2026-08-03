Tatashe Cafe Marks Seven Years in Edinburgh With Nigerian Flavours and a New Chapter

North Edinburgh cafe celebrates seven years of change, resilience and community after evolving from North Fort Cafe into Tatashe Cafe

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatashe Cafe is marking seven years in business in Edinburgh, celebrating a journey that has taken the local cafe from its beginnings as North Fort Cafe in 2019 through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and two major rebrands.On 28 July 2019, Tosin acquired North Fort Cafe and took over its management. At the time, the cafe served sandwiches, wraps, Scottish breakfasts, cakes and coffee. For its owner, the early years involved learning the realities of running a small cafe while building relationships with customers and receiving support from friends with experience in the hospitality industry.The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic brought an unexpected interruption as the cafe was forced to close for an extended period. During that difficult period, the owner made the decision to take the business in a new direction by rebranding it as a Nigerian cafe and bistro.That decision eventually laid the foundation for what is now Tatashe Cafe. The name Tatashe comes from the Yoruba language and means paprika, reflecting the cafe's Nigerian identity and its connection to the flavours and food culture of Nigeria.Seven years after the original business began, the cafe has developed into a Nigerian cafe in North Edinburgh, serving signature flatbread sandwiches inspired by the flavours of Lagos, Nigerian cuisine and the wider food culture of Nigeria, alongside coffee and cakes.The journey has also included another rebrand, resulting in the Tatashe Cafe name that customers know today. The business continues to operate from 19 North Fort Street in Edinburgh, where it has built its identity around food, hospitality and its relationship with the surrounding community.“Rebranding the cafe as a Nigerian cafe and bistro was one of the biggest decisions I made during my business journey,” said Tosin Moemeke, owner of Tatashe Cafe. “It was a risk, but it felt like the right one, so I took the leap.”The cafe's seven year milestone also reflects the support it has received from customers and the wider North Edinburgh community throughout the changes and challenges of the past seven years.To mark the occasion, Tatashe Cafe is running a Buy One Get One Free offer from the 10th August 2026 through to the 16th October 2026. Customers are invited to come and enjoy a flatbread sandwich with a friend while celebrating seven years of the cafe's journey in Edinburgh. The offer forms part of the cafe's anniversary activities and its continued engagement with the local community.Looking ahead, Tatashe Cafe plans to continue developing its offering while remaining connected to the community it has served through its various stages of growth.The cafe's journey from a small local business in 2019 to a Nigerian cafe serving flavours inspired by Lagos, Nigerian cuisine and the wider food culture of Nigeria in North Edinburgh reflects the changing identity of an independent hospitality business and the role that resilience, adaptation and community support can play in keeping a local business moving forward.About Tatashe CafeTatashe Cafe is a Nigerian cafe based at 19 North Fort Street, Edinburgh, offering Nigerian inspired flatbread sandwiches alongside coffee, cakes and other cafe favourites. The business began as North Fort Cafe in 2019 before evolving through a series of rebrands into Tatashe Cafe.The name Tatashe comes from the Yoruba language and means paprika.

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