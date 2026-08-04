Kali Dental Expands Access to Dental Implant Care in Huntington Beach as Tooth Replacement Demand Grows

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Local family practice meets rising demand for tooth replacement with same-day consultations and in-house financing.

A lot of the people who come in for an implant consultation have been thinking about it for a while but didn't know where to start or assumed it wasn't something they could afford...” — Dr. Kalvin

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kali Dental, a family dental practice located at 19201 Brookhurst Street in Huntington Beach, California, is responding to increased patient demand for dental implant consultations by expanding access to its implant services, including same-day evaluations, in-office 3D imaging, and an in-house savings plan designed for patients without dental insurance.The announcement reflects a broader pattern playing out across communities in Orange County, where a substantial share of adults remain without dental coverage and where missing teeth represent one of the most common unaddressed oral health conditions among adults of working age and older. Dental professionals across the country have noted that tooth replacement decisions are frequently delayed not because patients are uninformed about their options, but because the path forward feels unclear, expensive, or time-consuming. Kali Dental is positioning its implant program to address each of those barriers directly.A Growing Need in Huntington Beach and Surrounding CommunitiesAcross the United States, tens of millions of adults are missing at least one tooth, and research consistently shows that tooth loss increases with age. In Huntington Beach, where roughly one in five residents is aged 65 or older, the community profile aligns closely with national patterns that show elevated rates of tooth loss among older adults. At the same time, adults of all ages who lack dental insurance are significantly less likely to pursue restorative care than those who are insured, a gap that leaves tooth loss unaddressed and often leads to further oral health decline over time.Dental implants represent the current standard of care for permanent tooth replacement. Unlike removable dentures or fixed bridges that rely on adjacent teeth for support, implants use a titanium post placed directly in the jawbone. The post fuses with the bone over time, providing a stable foundation for a crown that functions and feels like a natural tooth. The procedure also preserves jawbone density, which begins to deteriorate following tooth loss and can affect facial structure and the stability of neighboring teeth when left untreated.Despite this, implant treatment is often perceived as inaccessible. Common concerns among patients include the length of the treatment timeline, uncertainty about whether they are candidates, and the cost of the procedure without insurance. These concerns regularly lead patients to postpone care or accept a missing tooth as a permanent condition rather than a treatable one.What the Process Looks Like at Kali DentalAt Kali Dental, the implant process begins with a consultation and imaging appointment that can be scheduled the same day a patient contacts the practice. Dr. Kalvin uses cone beam CT, or CBCT, imaging technology to evaluate bone density and jawbone structure in three dimensions, which allows for precise treatment planning and a clear picture of candidacy before any procedure begins.For patients who are candidates, the titanium implant post is placed in the jawbone during an in-office surgical appointment. After a healing period during which the implant integrates with the bone, a custom crown is attached using the practice's in-office milling technology. For appropriate cases, this same-day crown capability can reduce the number of separate visits required to complete treatment.The practice also offers ridge preservation at the time of extraction for patients who may be considering an implant after a tooth removal. Ridge preservation involves placing a bone graft material in the extraction site to maintain jawbone volume, which protects the area for future implant placement and reduces the likelihood of complications that would arise from bone loss in the interim.Financing and Access for Uninsured PatientsOne of the structural barriers to implant treatment is that most dental insurance plans either exclude implants entirely or cover only a limited portion of the cost. Kali Dental addresses this through two primary tools. The practice's in-house savings plan is available to uninsured patients and provides a pathway to care at a predictable cost. The practice also offers Cherry financing, a patient financing option that allows patients to apply and receive a decision during the appointment itself, making same-session treatment planning possible even when full payment is not immediately available.Dr. Kalvin spoke to the patient experience around these decisions."A lot of the people who come in for an implant consultation have been thinking about it for a while but didn't know where to start or assumed it wasn't something they could afford," Dr. Kalvin said. "We try to give people a real picture of what the process looks like, what it costs, and what their options are, so they can make a decision that actually fits their situation."This approach reflects a wider shift in how family dental practices serve communities where a meaningful percentage of residents are uninsured or underinsured. Rather than treating implants as a specialty-only service with high access barriers, practices that combine in-house financing tools, transparent pricing conversations, and same-day consultation availability are better positioned to serve patients who have historically delayed care.Community Relevance and Summer TimingThe expansion of implant access at Kali Dental is particularly timely given that summer and early fall are among the most common periods when adults act on long-delayed dental decisions. Social activity, family gatherings, and photo-heavy events create practical motivation, and flexible scheduling during school breaks allows working parents and family caregivers to coordinate care more easily. For patients who begin the evaluation process now, the implant integration timeline means that treatment can be meaningfully underway before the holiday season.Kali Dental serves patients from across Huntington Beach, including the neighborhoods of Oak View, Goldenwest, Bolsa Chica-Heil, Huntington Harbour, and Central Huntington Beach, as well as patients from Fountain Valley and the broader Orange County area. The practice holds a 4.99-star average rating across more than 200 Google reviews, reflecting patient feedback gathered across general, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dental care.Patients interested in scheduling a dental implant consultation can contact Kali Dental directly by phone or through the online booking portal.Contact InformationKali Dental19201 Brookhurst Street, Suite 103Huntington Beach, CA 92646Phone: (657) 800-5254Email: drkalvin@kalidental.comWebsite: https://kalidental.com ###Kali Dental is a family dental practice in Huntington Beach, CA, providing general, preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dental services. The practice serves Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, and the greater Orange County area. An in-house savings plan is available for uninsured patients.

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