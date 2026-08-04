Jay Moody HVAC Bridges the Knowledge Gap with Engineer-Led Heat Pump Workshops in Central Massachusetts

Jay Moody HVAC Launches Engineer-Led Heat Pump Education Workshops for Central Massachusetts Homeowners

LEOMINSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Moody HVAC, a prominent heating and cooling service provider in New England, has officially launched a new series of complimentary, educational heat pump workshops designed for residents across Central Massachusetts. The initiative aims to address rising regional energy costs and help consumers navigate the evolving 2026 landscape of state clean energy financial incentives.

Unlike traditional home service marketing events, these workshops prioritize objective, science-backed technical instruction over sales presentations. The sessions are led by Leo Sharkey, an HVAC design specialist who holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. The curriculum focuses on engineering principles, explaining how proper Manual J load calculations (which determine a home's precise heating and cooling BTU capacity requirements) and Manual D calculations (which evaluate ductwork airflow design) prevent system short-cycling, reduce energy consumption, and extend equipment lifespans.

"Homeowners face a steep learning curve when transitioning away from traditional fossil fuel systems, particularly when trying to interpret complex tax incentives or evaluate competing technical proposals," said an executive spokesperson for Jay Moody HVAC. "Our goal with these engineer-led sessions is to provide transparent, data-driven education so our neighbors can make informed, protected infrastructure choices for their homes, while learning exactly how to spot system design red flags before installation begins."

In addition to system mechanics, the workshops provide a comprehensive regulatory and financial roadmap. Instructors guide attendees through current eligibility criteria for the Massachusetts Mass Save program and localized municipal utility rebates.

To ensure broad community access, the company hosts these sessions through a hybrid model. Residents can attend in person at the Jay Moody HVAC showroom in Leominster or participate via live virtual streaming options, ensuring seniors, working families, and individuals with mobility restrictions can access the material. All registered participants receive an immediate, tangible incentive, including a $350 credit toward a future heat pump installation or a 10% discount on preventative maintenance services.

As a certified Mitsubishi Diamond Elite Contractor, Jay Moody HVAC services a wide geographic footprint across Worcester County and Middlesex County, including the towns of Leominster, Acton, Littleton, and Sterling. Homeowners interested in viewing schedules or registering for an upcoming session can access complete details online.

To view the full workshop calendar, check system compatibility requirements, or register for an upcoming virtual or in-person session, visit the official reservation portal at https://jaymoodyhvac.com/resources/free-workshops.

About Jay Moody HVAC

Jay Moody HVAC is an engineer-designed heating and cooling service provider based in Central Massachusetts. As a specialized Mitsubishi Diamond Elite Contractor, the company provides high-efficiency heat pump design, installation, and preventative maintenance solutions for residential and commercial clients throughout Worcester County and Middlesex County.





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