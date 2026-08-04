Screamify Green-Lights ASMR Chiropractor Horror Film 'Crack,' Featuring Tuesday Knight of 'Nightmare on Elm Street 4'

Tuesday Knight, who played Kristen Parker in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4," co-stars in the Screamify Original "Crack."

Screamify opens a medical-horror slate with a feature about an ASMR chiropractor whose first livestream ends in an on-camera death. McCarthy directs.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screamify, the independent horror streaming platform, announced today that it has green-lit "Crack," an original medical-horror feature — and the platform's first venture into ASMR horror — about a chiropractor whose soothing ASMR livestream channel turns deadly when a patient dies on camera in front of thousands of viewers. Produced and directed by Calvin Morie McCarthy of 7th Street Productions, the film stars Peyton Grace Bell, Alexander Molina, and Tuesday Knight — the actress horror audiences know as Kristen Parker in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master." Principal photography is set for this fall in the Pacific Northwest, and "Crack" is coming to Screamify.

In "Crack," Anna West (Bell), a fragile young woman fresh out of a halfway house, falls asleep every night to the whispered voice of Dr. Ryan Love (Molina), the Seattle chiropractor behind a hit spine-cracking ASMR channel. When his devoted office manager, Rita (Knight), suddenly vanishes, Anna walks into Love Chiropractic and makes herself indispensable. As the line between devotion and design disappears, everything converges on the channel's biggest gamble: a live broadcast with real first-time patients, a climbing viewer count, and a neck adjustment that goes sharply, irreversibly wrong. The film's tagline: "Safe. And Sound."

The film arrives at the peak of a real internet obsession. Chiropractic "cracking" videos are one of ASMR's signature genres, drawing billions of views across platforms, a phenomenon covered by The Washington Post and Vice. Researchers at the University of Sheffield have found that ASMR content can measurably slow viewers' heart rate and increase feelings of calm.

"The most comforting corner of the internet is built entirely on trusting a stranger's hands, and 'Crack' turns that trust into a nightmare, live on stream," said a Screamify representative. "Medical horror is a new development area for Screamify, and 'Crack' — ASMR horror to its bones — is the first green light on that slate."

Knight brings one of horror's storied franchise histories to the film. She starred as Kristen Parker in New Line Cinema's "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master" (1988), taking over the role from Patricia Arquette, and co-wrote and performed the film's opening theme, "Nightmare." Her casting comes as Hollywood heads back to Elm Street: earlier this month, Paramount Pictures and the estate of Wes Craven announced a new "A Nightmare on Elm Street" film, the franchise's first since 2010, putting the series Knight helped define back at the center of the horror conversation.

Molina, a graduate of the A.R.T. Institute at Harvard University, starred in and executive-produced "Dash" (2022), a thriller filmed in a single unbroken take and released by XYZ Films. His latest feature, the crime thriller "Coaled Blood," premiered at the Dances With Films festival in Los Angeles this June. He is a co-founder of the production company SPAM Pictures.

Bell, an actress based in North Carolina, leads the film as Anna West in her first starring feature role. Her credits include the horror film "The Devil's Stomping Ground" (2022), the comedy "The Re-Education of Molly Singer" (2023), and Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

McCarthy, who produces and directs, has made roughly a dozen independent horror features through his company, 7th Street Productions, several released worldwide by Breaking Glass Pictures.

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