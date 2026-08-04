Third-Generation Baker Carmen Waugh Transforms Family Recipes Into a Growing Gourmet Dessert Brand

Third-generation baker Carmen Waugh launches premium gourmet desserts inspired by family recipes, featuring signature Cakie Bar® treats nationwide.

Every product we create honors my grandmother's legacy while inspiring others to believe it's never too late to pursue their dreams.” — Carmen Waugh, Founder, Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC

BRASELTON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC , a premium gourmet dessert company founded by third-generation baker Carmen Waugh , is introducing consumers nationwide to a new generation of elevated baking experiences inspired by family tradition, innovation, and the belief that it is never too late to pursue a dream.Built on the foundation of Grandmother Lottie’s treasured recipes, Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC brings bakery-quality desserts into home kitchens through handcrafted gourmet cake mixes and the brand’s signature innovation, the Cakie Bar— a unique layered dessert combining moist cake and rich chocolate into an indulgent treat unlike anything else on the market.“For me, baking has always been about more than dessert,” said Carmen Waugh, Founder of Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC. “It’s about family, connection, celebration, and carrying forward the love and traditions that were passed down to me through my grandmother. Every product is a piece of that legacy.”After spending more than 31 years as a Certified Surgical First Assistant (CSFA), Carmen made the courageous decision to transition from a successful healthcare career into entrepreneurship. Her journey reflects a commitment to excellence, discipline, and perseverance — qualities she developed throughout her medical career and now brings into building her gourmet food brand.As a single parent and entrepreneur, Carmen’s mission extends beyond creating exceptional desserts. She is building a family legacy designed to inspire future generations and demonstrate that reinvention is possible at any stage of life.“Success is not just measured by sales or recognition,” said Waugh. “Success is building something meaningful that honors where I came from, creates opportunities for my family, and inspires others to believe they can pursue their own dreams.”Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC specializes in premium dessert products designed for consumers who want the taste and quality of homemade baking without the time-consuming process of starting from scratch. The company’s products are created for dessert lovers, families, gift shoppers, specialty retailers, corporate gifting opportunities, and wholesale partners.The brand currently expands its reach through major online marketplaces, including Goldbelly, Amazon, and Walmart Marketplace, allowing customers across the country to experience Carmen’s family-inspired recipes.In addition to its growing retail presence, Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC has achieved several notable milestones, including:WBENC CertificationSHE Mark CertificationSupplier Diversity CertificationNationwide shipping through GoldbellyRecognition through entrepreneurship and business media opportunitiesLooking ahead, Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC plans to continue expanding its product line with new gourmet flavors, grow retail and wholesale partnerships, and introduce more customers nationwide to the signature Cakie Barexperience.For Carmen, the vision is simple: preserve a family tradition while creating something new.“My hope is that my story reminds people that it is never too late to start over,” said Waugh. “Every chapter of life prepares you for the next one. Sometimes the biggest breakthroughs come when you give yourself permission to try.”To learn more about Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC, visit:Goldbelly: https://www.goldbelly.com/restaurants/custom-cakes-by-carmen-llc Follow Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC:Instagram: Custom Cakes by Carmen LLCFacebook: Custom Cakes by Carmen LLCTikTok: Custom Cakes by Carmen LLCAbout Custom Cakes by Carmen LLCCustom Cakes by Carmen LLC is a premium gourmet dessert company founded by third-generation baker Carmen Waugh. Inspired by Grandmother Lottie’s cherished family recipes, the company creates elevated baking experiences through gourmet cake mixes and its signature Cakie Bardessert. With a focus on quality, tradition, and innovation, Custom Cakes by Carmen LLC is building a nationally recognized brand that brings family-inspired desserts to customers across the United States.

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