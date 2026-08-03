Traffic Advisory - Peachland Boulevard between Hallcrest Terrace and Veterans Boulevard Intermittent Lane Closures
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Aug. 3, 2026) – Peachland Boulevard between Hallcrest Terrace and Veterans Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 14 for Lumos Fiber to install underground fiber.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
For information, contact Kevin Johannesen, Lumos Fiber at 727-687-2819.
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