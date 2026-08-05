LifeStraw Releases Next Generation Water Filter Pitchers in 7 & 10 Cup Sizes

Chart comparing filtration technology of different pitcher brands LifeStraw Home Essentials Pitcher LifeStraw Home Essentials Pitcher in Wisteria LifeStraw Home Essentials Pitcher in Sea Blue LifeStraw Home Essentials Pitcher in White

Danish design-inspired pitchers include LifeStraw’s advanced two-stage filtration technology

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, LifeStraw , a Vestergaard company, unveiled the next generation of its Home Essential Water Filter Pitchers, available in 7- and 10-cup capacities. It is the only water filter pitcher that removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics. It also reduces lead, mercury and more than 30 other contaminants, and reduces PFOA and PFOS, two of the most common PFAS, often called “forever chemicals.” Engineered to fit seamlessly into standard refrigerators, these sleek pitchers offer protection against the contaminants most pitchers leave behind - with every removal and reduction claim independently tested to NSF/ANSI 42, 53 and 401 standards.This purpose-built pitcher seamlessly blends functional, Danish-inspired design with LifeStraw’s two-stage filtration technology, making it a sophisticated and indispensable addition to the modern home.These next generation Water Filter Pitchers have been redesigned to feature a seamless, single piece body, ergonomic handle and higher volume reservoir, which increases filling efficiency. The filtration system also retains essential minerals such as magnesium and potassium. Designed and fabricated for everyday use, these pitchers only require regular filtration system replacements to provide the best drinking water in your home for years to come. Since 2019, LifeStraw has engineered its Home Series with a singular focus: bringing the unmatched, seamless filtration performance of the trusted outdoor gear into the home where families live and gather.“LifeStraw is a brand that plays an important role in all aspects of our lives, from the backcountry to the kitchen, and ensuring you have safe and great tasting drinking water wherever you are is our primary goal,” said Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw. “Unlike other home water filter pitchers that are only accounting for taste, LifeStraw’s pitchers are filtering the bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and forever chemicals that weigh so critically on our minds when we think about what our families and communities ingest daily.”The LifeStraw Home Essential Water Filter Pitcher is BPA-free and features two-stage filtration technology to ensure the highest quality of drinking water, materials that prioritize durability, and an ergonomic handle that makes transportation and pouring easy. The Water Filter Pitcher is lightweight and accessible, weighing in at 1.7lbs with dimensions of 8x5.9x11.3”, and holding 10 cups of water. The Water Filter Pitcher is available as well in a 7-cup size, containing all of the same features, but weighing in at 1.4lbs with dimensions of 7.2x5.2x11.3”. Both are engineered to fit easily on standard refrigerator shelves.LifeStraw’s unique filtration technology consists of both a Membrane Microfilter and an Activated Carbon + Ion Exchange Filter. The membrane microfilter removes 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, and 99.999% of microplastics, as well as silt, sand, and cloudiness with its 0.2 micron pore size. This replaceable piece lasts up to a year with daily family use, with the capacity to filter 264 gallons or 1,000L. The activated carbon + ion exchange filter prioritizes reducing lead, mercury, chromium III, cadmium, copper, and other heavy metals, chlorine and odors for improved taste, as well as chemicals including PFOA and PFOS, two of the most common PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals.” This piece has the capacity to filter 40 gallons or 150L of water, and will last up to two months with regular use. Both filtration replacement parts are available at LifeStraw.com and Amazon.Every LifeStraw filter is produced under the oversight of the company’s in-house, ISO-certified laboratory, where 100% of filters undergo quality control testing for safety and performance before they ship. LifeStraw’s newly-introduced pitchers are available for $44.95 for the 10-cup and $39.95 for the 7-cup at LifeStraw.com in Wisteria, Sea Blue and White.With every purchase of a LifeStraw product, one child in Africa is provided clean drinking water for an entire year. This Give Back program, which has been the foundation of LifeStraw’s business model since its founding, focuses on underserved communities across Kenya. Throughout this program over 14 million children at nearly 5,000 schools are being supported with clean drinking water, education and training and ongoing maintenance and support of the high-capacity filtration systems. For more information, visit LifeStraw.com.

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