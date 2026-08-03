Attorney General Hilgers Announces Settlement with Eight Opioid Manufacturers 

Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers has finalized Nebraska’s settlement with eight generic opioid manufacturers for their role in contributing to the opioid epidemic in Nebraska. Attorney General Hilgers joined a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general in reaching this settlement, which will provide up to $3,082,987 in funding for opioid remediation in Nebraska.

The manufacturers involved in these settlements are: Mylan, Hikma, Anneal, Apotex, Indivior, Sun, Alvogen, and Zydus. The settlements place restrictions on each manufacturer's promotion and marketing of opioid products and require the manufacturers to implement monitoring and reporting systems for suspicious orders.

The settlements were negotiated by North Carolina, California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia.