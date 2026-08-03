Highway 171 St. Vincent/Pembina detour begins Aug. 5 (Aug. 3, 2026)

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BEMIDJI, Minn. – A detour for the Highway 171 bridge improvement project in St. Vincent is expected to begin Aug. 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will use a detour for approximately three weeks via ND Hwy 59, I‑29, ND Hwy 5, MN Hwy 175, Kittson County Roads 16, 6 and 12, MN Hwy 75, and Hwy 171. During the closure, crews will complete pier repairs and an overlay on the south half of the bridge.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT reminds drivers to stay alert and use caution in work zones.

The bridge improvement project includes three Red River Valley bridges and is led by the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Construction began May 4 and is expected to be completed in late October. Work on each bridge will occur at the same time.

The Highway 171 bridge work in St. Vincent includes pier repair, bridge deck repair and a surface treatment.

Other area bridge work includes:

Hwy 175 (Hallock)

Bridge deck repair

Surface treatment

Traffic impact: single lane traffic with temporary signals

Hwy 2B (East Grand Forks)

Bridge deck repair

Surface treatment

Traffic impact: single lane traffic with temporary signals

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Work zone safety reminders

Slow down when approaching every work zone.

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

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