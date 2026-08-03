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Highway 92 surface replacement at railroad in Brooks begins Aug. 10 (Aug. 3, 2026)

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Motorists will detour using Highway 59 and Red Lake County Roads 1 and 12

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Highway 92 motorists in Brooks will experience a detour beginning Aug. 10 while crews begin a surface replacement project at the railroad crossing. The project is located on Highway 92 near the intersection of Highway 59, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

This project includes replacing the surface at the railroad crossing on Highway 92 in Brooks and is expected to be complete by Aug. 14. Motorists will detour using Highway 59 and Red Lake County Roads 1 and 12. Check 511mn.org for the latest information.

Work zone safety reminders

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone.
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
  • Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

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Highway 92 surface replacement at railroad in Brooks begins Aug. 10 (Aug. 3, 2026)

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