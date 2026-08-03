Where is Joe Lombardo?: With Under 100 Days Until Election Night, Lombardo is Hiding From Struggling Nevadans  

As Nevadans sound the alarm on sky-high costs and small businesses are on the brink of closing thanks to the Lombardo-Trump economy, Joe Lombardo hasn’t held a single press conference in 75 days.

Instead of addressing Nevadans’ concerns about rising costs, Lombardo has only sat down for a total of four interviews since the general election kicked off. While he tries to dodge tough questions, Lombardo is going to face voters come Election Day and answer for consistently putting Trump over working families.

Refusing to hold a press conference in over two months, Joe Lombardo owes Nevadans answers to the following questions:

After Lombardo told Nevadans to “feel a little pain” from Trump’s erratic trade agenda, he said it would be “malpractice” to tell the president to stop taxing Nevadans with his illegal tariffs. How much “pain” will be enough for Lombardo to finally stand up to Trump?

Lombardo said Nevadans should be “excited” about Trump’s budget bill although it raised ACA premiums and will force 115,000 Nevadans off their health care. Does he think Trump’s budget bill was in the best interest of Nevadans? How is he going to fix this health care crisis as governor?

Two weeks after Lombardo promised that his relationship with Trump would keep ICE at bay, masked federal agents beat an elderly man at Harry Reid International Airport. How does Lombardo respond to increased ICE presence in Nevada despite his broken promises?

Does Lombardo think everyday Nevadans should be able to name drop their way out of a ticket whenever they want to avoid being held accountable? Or is this treatment only reserved for him?

After Lombardo was quick to back Trump’s seemingly endless war with Iran, he signed a letter urging Congress to spend more taxpayer dollars on this reckless conflict — all while gas prices hit $5 a gallon again in Northern Nevada. When he signed this letter in support of Trump’s war with Iran , did Lombardo consider the Nevadans forced to pick between filling up their tank and putting food on the table?

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