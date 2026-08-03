$7.04 million in grant funds available to reduce wildfire risk

The Colorado State Forest Service is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) grant program. Community groups, fire protection districts, tribes/tribal organizations, utilities and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $7.04 million funding pool.

“Once again, in 2026, Colorado is experiencing multiple wildfires that have destroyed homes and businesses, endangered community health and taken lives,” said Colorado State Forester and CSFS Director Matt McCombs. “This season is one more solemn reminder that wildfire is a part of life in Colorado, which means being wildfire ready must be part of the Colorado way of life.”

McCombs continued, “The most effective time to reduce wildfire risk is before smoke is in the air. The FRWRM grant program helps communities, fire protection districts, nonprofits and local partners organize, plan and implement the forest interventions and wildfire mitigation work today, that protects Colorado lives, homes and businesses tomorrow.”

The FRWRM grant program helps fund projects that strategically reduce wildfire risk to property, infrastructure and water supplies and that promote forest health through scientifically based forestry practices and the utilization of woody material generated from project work. The competitive grant program can fund fuels and forest health projects that reduce hazardous fuels and promote forest health. These grant funds can also be used for capacity-building projects that provide communities with the resources and staffing necessary to strengthen local capacity to develop, coordinate and implement future fuels and forest health projects. The projects can be on private, state, county or municipal forestlands.

There is a fund-matching component of the grant awards. The state can fund up to 50 or 75% of the cost of each awarded project; grant recipients are required to match at least 50 or 25% of the total project cost. This can be through cash or in-kind contributions, and the required matching amount depends on whether the project location falls within an area of “fewer economic resources” as identified in the Colorado Forest Atlas.

Applicants must coordinate proposed projects with relevant county officials to ensure consistency with county-level wildfire risk reduction planning. Follow-up monitoring is a necessary component of this grant program to help demonstrate the relative efficacy of various treatments and the utility of grant resources. The CSFS will work with selected successful project applicants to conduct project monitoring and conduct site visits to assess effectiveness and completion of projects.

Additional preference will be given to projects that have some specific features:

Substantially leverage additional financial resources

Complement local measures adopted by communities to reduce wildfire risk

Use the labor of an accredited Colorado Youth or Veterans Corps organization

Include forest treatments that result in the direct protection of critical watersheds or infrastructure

This year, the FRWRM grant program has transitioned to an online grant management platform that gives applicants and grant recipients a single place to track applications, manage awards and complete grant requirements. The new online system benefits applicants as well as CSFS staff by streamlining the application process, making it more accessible, efficient and user-friendly while improving transparency and communication throughout the life of each award.

Applications must be submitted through the new online grant management platform by 5 p.m., Oct. 8, 2026. A technical advisory panel convened by the CSFS will review project applications and make funding recommendations. Funding will be awarded on March 31, 2027.

Learn more: FRWRM grant program or check with your local CSFS Field Office.