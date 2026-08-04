New Book 'Revolutionary Leadership' Offers a Research-Backed Power Playbook for Black Women Leaders

“Revolutionary Leadership: A Power Playbook for Black Women,” by Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “Revolutionary Leadership” by Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, author of “Revolutionary Leadership: A Power Playbook for Black Women.”

Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown’s “Revolutionary Leadership” gives Black women a research-backed playbook to build power and change systems.

Black women are already practicing the leadership organizations say they need most.” — Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, author of “Revolutionary Leadership"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizational strategist, CEO of kmb Consultancy and leadership expert Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown offers a bold new model for leadership in her new book, “ Revolutionary Leadership: A Power Playbook for Black Women .” Published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is available through independent and major book retailers nationwide.Only three Black women lead Fortune 500 companies. Brown’s research, drawn from two longitudinal studies conducted 15 years apart with more than 600 participants, argues that this number reflects how organizations evaluate leadership, not who is qualified to hold it.In “Revolutionary Leadership,” Brown challenges outdated leadership models and offers Black women leaders a practical, evidence-based framework for building power, transforming systems and leading with authenticity, community and care. For companies that are investing in teaching a new model of leadership — one that’s adaptive, relationship-driven, and human-centered — Brown demonstrates that they already have these leaders in their midst. Black women have been leading this way for generations.“If your hiring criteria and promotion systems keep producing the same result across every sector that uses them, the problem is the criteria,” Brown says. “Companies are overlooking leaders they already employ.”Drawing on her 30 years of practice across corporate, government, nonprofit, and consulting environments, as well as academic research, historical analysis, and personal narrative, Brown argues that Black women are already practicing the leadership organizations say they need most. This book gives them the language, the evidence, and the strategy to be recognized and paid for it.Brown introduces the Revolutionary Pathmaker: a leader who creates routes where none exist, builds influence where formal authority is limited, and transforms exclusionary systems rather than merely surviving them. Through that frame she explores how to move beyond white male networking models, build revolutionary visibility, measure real culture change, and sustain leadership without self-erasure. These techniques mark a shift she calls moving from Subject to Architect, from operating inside systems others designed to redesigning the systems themselves."Black women have always been revolutionary leaders, developing innovative approaches to transform power in systems not designed for them," Brown writes. "Care builds the exact competencies leadership programs teach."Brown reframes care, community, visibility and relationship-building as strategic assets rather than soft skills or side work. She shows how the work Black women have long engaged in — caregiving, community organizing, faith networks, cultural fluency and coalition building — can become powerful sources of executive capacity, organizational transformation and sustainable leadership. Through research findings, case studies, reflection prompts, assessment frameworks and action steps, Brown gives readers tools to recognize their power, translate lived experience into leadership strategy and create change that lasts.More than a leadership book, “Revolutionary Leadership” is both a guide and a call to action. Brown writes for current and aspiring Black women leaders, as well as organizations committed to equity, belonging and meaningful change. The book invites readers to move beyond symbolic inclusion and toward leadership practices rooted in authenticity, collective power and human-centered transformation.Blending rigorous research, lived experience, historical context and practical tools, “Revolutionary Leadership” argues that Black women did not survive the systems they were handed. They redesigned them. This book is the blueprint.Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown is an organizational strategist, CEO of kmb Consultancy and a scholar-practitioner whose work focuses on equity, leadership and systems transformation. Brown has spent more than three decades across corporate, government, nonprofit, higher education and consulting leadership. She has worked with more than 50 organizations, partnered with nearly 250 leaders and led transformation work across complex systems. Through kmb Consultancy, she works with Fortune 100 companies, government agencies and institutions facing structural breakdown, leadership dysfunction and cultural change.Her research and insights have been featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, Black Enterprise and Business Insider. She holds a PhD, an MBA, and she is a Gestalt OSD Certified Practitioner. To learn more, visit kerrymitchellbrown.com.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

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