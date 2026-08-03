Southbound Bridge Traffic Shift Scheduled to Begin from Route 17 to Route 134 as Bridge Rehabilitation Project Continues in York County

YORK COUNTY — Starting as early as Aug. 4, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement a long-term traffic shift for southbound traffic at the on-ramp and bridge from Route 17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) to Route 134 (Hampton Highway) as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project in York County.

In July 2025, the ramp from Route 134 north to Route 17 south was closed to allow southbound Route 134 traffic to use the northbound side of the bridge while crews worked on the southbound side. With bridge work on the southbound side complete, crews will shift southbound Route 134 bridge traffic to the newly completed lane on the southbound portion of the bridge, allowing crews to complete repairs on the northbound portion.

During this new traffic phase, estimated to be in place through late 2026, the Route 134 bridge will remain closed to northbound traffic.

In order to implement the traffic shift, crews must temporarily close the on-ramp from Route 17 south to Route 134 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the shift, with a signed detour in place.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change

Estimated for completion as early as late 2026, the bridge rehabilitation project includes replacement of the bridge deck and approach slabs, as well as minor repairs to the bridge’s superstructure and substructure. For more information, visit the Route 134 Bridge over Route 17 Rehabilitation Project page (https://www.vdot.virginia.gov/projects/hampton-roads-district/route-134-bridge-over-route-17/).

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511 Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.