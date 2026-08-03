CANINE REVOLUTION DOG TRAINING NAMED BEST DOG TRAINER IN SUMMERVILLE JOURNAL SCENE 2026 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

Best Dog Trainer 2026 Canine Revolution team leads a structured pack walk through downtown Summerville, SC Canine Revolution Dog Training team poses with well-trained client dogs at the Town of Summerville, SC entrance sign Line of dogs holding a down-stay along a downtown Summerville, SC street during Canine Revolution group training

Canine Revolution Dog Training, Best Dog Trainer in Summerville Journal Scene 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, a community-voted honor in the Charleston Lowcountry.

This award means something because it came from the people who actually live in the local community. This is an amazing achievement that the entire Canine Revolution Dog Training team can be proud of.” — Chad Singer, Founder of Canine Revolution Dog Training

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canine Revolution Dog Training has been named Best Dog Trainer in Summerville through the Journal Scene 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, a Post and Courier publication. The recognition is community-voted, decided by readers rather than an industry panel. Founded by Citadel alumnus and U.S. Navy veteran Chad Singer, the academy trains dogs and their owners across Summerville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and the greater Lowcountry. Canine Revolution can be reached at (843) 376-6452.

The Readers' Choice title is decided entirely by the community it recognizes. Summerville Journal Scene subscribers cast the votes, meaning the award reflects the direct experience of local dog owners rather than the judgment of a panel or committee. For Canine Revolution, a business built on measurable results and owner accountability, that distinction carries particular weight.

Canine Revolution operates a private 20-acre educational Academy in Dorchester, with a dog training team of over 20 professionals, serving as the premier dog training campus for clients across the entire Lowcountry region, not one town alone. The recognition from Summerville readers underscores a regional footprint that extends into Mount Pleasant, Charleston, West Ashley, Daniel Island, and beyond, wherever owners are working to solve leash reactivity, build off-leash reliability, or prepare a dog for daily life in high-distraction settings like Waterfront Park or a Daniel Island patio.

Chad Singer founded the academy after a career path that ran from The Citadel to the U.S. Navy to Police K9 training, a background that shapes the academy's approach to structure, communication, and follow-through. That approach is available to clients through several formats. The flagship offering is the 6-week Elite Board & Train immersion, a residential program built to produce Public Access Reliability and Social Neutrality in dogs facing real-world distractions. For owners with different needs or timelines, Canine Revolution also offers a 4-week residential option, private in-person coaching, and a Virtual Training Academy that extends the same training principles to clients outside the Lowcountry.

Singer is also the host of the Pack Talk Podcast, which reaches more than 48,000 listeners with direct, no-nonsense training guidance, and he is the author of "The Ultimate Leash Training Manual." Both platforms reflect the same philosophy that runs through the training programs at the academy: clear expectations, consistent structure, and dogs treated as lifestyle assets rather than problems to manage.

Dog owners searching for a dog trainer Summerville SC (https://www.google.com/maps?cid=13873093702863912213) now have community validation to go along with Singer's professional credentials. Those researching dog training Charleston SC (https://www.youtube.com/@CanineRevolution) can also review training demonstrations and client results directly on the academy's YouTube channel.

"This award means something different because it didn't come from a panel, it came from the people who actually live and breathe in the local community," said Chad Singer, Founder of Canine Revolution Dog Training. "My background taught me that results come from structure and follow-through, not shortcuts, and I think our clients see that in their dogs every day. Being recognized by this community is an amazing achievement that the entire Canine Revolution Dog Training team can be proud of."

Canine Revolution's programs remain open to new clients across the Lowcountry, with a tailored spectrum of solutions available depending on a dog's needs, from private coaching to the flagship Elite Board & Train immersion.

ABOUT CANINE REVOLUTION DOG TRAINING

Canine Revolution Dog Training operates a premier 20-acre private educational academy in Dorchester, SC, serving the Summerville and greater Charleston Lowcountry. Founded in 2017 by Chad Singer—a Citadel alumni, U.S. Navy veteran, IACP Professional Member, and author of "The Ultimate Leash Training Manual"—the academy leverages his background in Police K9 training to bring military-grade precision, accountability, and clear communication to everyday companion dog training.

Whether guiding first-time puppy owners, resolving frustrating habits like leash pulling, or tackling severe behavior modification, Canine Revolution offers a tailored spectrum of solutions. From private coaching and customized puppy development to our flagship 6-week Elite Board & Train immersion, our programs are designed to build Public Access Reliability and Social Neutrality in high-distraction environments. We empower owners and transform their dogs into true lifestyle assets for families across Summerville, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Charleston, West Ashley, and surrounding areas.

Chad Singer is also the host of the Pack Talk Podcast, reaching over 48,000 listeners with expert, approachable, and no-nonsense training strategies. To learn more, schedule a consultation, or explore our training programs, call (843) 376-6452 or visit https://www.caninerevolutiondogtraining.com.

CONTACT

Canine Revolution Dog Training

A 20-Acre Private Educational Academy Serving the SC Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 376-6452

Email: contact@caninerevolutiondogtraining.com

Website: https://www.caninerevolutiondogtraining.com

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