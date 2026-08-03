Florida State Parks Foundation, Surfing’s Evolution Provide Four Track Chairs For Florida’s State Parks

The Florida State Parks Foundation and the Surfing's Evolution & Preservation Foundation recently partnered to provide four EcoRover track chairs and accompanying storage trailers for four coastal state parks across Florida. The Florida State Parks Foundation and the Surfing's Evolution & Preservation Foundation recently partnered to provide four EcoRover track chairs and accompanying storage trailers for four coastal state parks across Florida.

~New track chairs expand access to world-class beaches, urban oases across Florida ~

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four of the nation’s finest beaches are set to receive new, accessible track chairs through a continued, longtime partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation.The Florida State Parks Foundation today announced a $100,000 grant award from Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation that will fund an EcoRover track chair and accompanying storage trailer at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park (Naples), Hugh Taylor Birch State Park (Fort Lauderdale), St. Andrews State Park(Panama City Beach) and T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park (Port St. Joe).The announcement coincides with the conclusion of Disability Pride Month, which is observed in the U.S. each July. Sunday, July 26, marked the 36th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.“The Foundation is committed to creating and expanding accessibility in our state parks every chance we get, and we couldn’t do it without incredible partners like Surfing’s Evolution,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Not only is Surfing’s Evolution an amazing advocate for Florida’s beaches, but it is also an invaluable supporter of accessibility and ensuring that everyone may enjoy these iconic natural wonders.”The Florida Park Service manages more than 100 miles of beaches, many of which are regularly featured on annual “best-of” lists. St. Andrews and Delnor-Wiggins Pass state parks were recently ranked Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, on Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman’s annual list of the best beaches in the U.S.Famed surfer Ron DiMenna — the founder of Ron Jon Surf Shop — and his wife, Lynne, founded Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, Inc., to recognize the importance of the beach and surfing lifestyle in Florida and protect these beaches for future generations to enjoy.One of the Florida State Parks Foundation’s most generous community partners, Surfing’s Evolution has previously funded the purchase of accessible beach matting at seven parks, accessible electric trams at three parks, and more than 60 beach wheelchairs and 10 floating wheelchairs at parks across the state. Surfing’s Evolution has also supported marine and beach resource management with the purchase of new UTVs and ATVs for park rangers.Altogether, Surfing’s Evolution has contributed $445,000 toward Florida’s state parks since 2021.“These track chairs mean that more people will be able to explore Florida’s sandy beaches, feel the ocean breeze, hear the sounds of crashing waves and gaze into our beautiful sunsets,” said Jacquie Youngs, Foundation Administrator for Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation. “We are proud to continue our support for Florida’s amazing state parks with track chairs that will enhance accessibility at parks in every corner of the state.”###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed by the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

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