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FDLE Arrests Clewiston Woman for Illegal Purchase of a Firearm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2026

 

CLEWISTON, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Eva Bryant, 45, of Clewiston, on seven counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

 

The investigation began in Jan. 2026 when FDLE agents received information from the FDLE Firearms Eligibility Bureau that Bryant attempted to purchase firearms in Okeechobee County.

 

The investigation revealed that Bryant had successfully purchased two firearms and two boxes of ammunition containing approximately 550 rounds in each box. Investigators also determined that Bryant had attempted to purchase three additional firearms but was denied.

 

On July 30, FDLE agents with the Sebring Field Office and the Special Operations Team conducted a search and arrest warrant at Bryant’s residence. Agents seized the two firearms and ammunition.

 

Agents also seized a third firearm. Additional charges may be forthcoming connected to the purchase of the third firearm.

 

Bryant was arrested and transported to the Hendry County Jail. She will be extradited to Okeechobee County.

 

The Clewiston Police Department assisted with the search and arrest warrant operation.

 

The State Attorney’s Office of the 19th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.


 The investigation remains active.

 

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

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FDLE Arrests Clewiston Woman for Illegal Purchase of a Firearm

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