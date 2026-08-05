Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli has The New Yorker Feature as well as Upcoming Memoir, Hulu Documentary and New Music

The New Yorker’s “Fab Morvan Takes Back His Voice”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photo Credit: Jonas ErnstFOLLOWING THE NEW YORKER FEATURE, FAB MORVAN LOOKS AHEAD WITH MEMOIR, DOCUMENTARY, AND NEW MUSICExpanded memoir Blame It on the Game arrives October 2, followed by the documentary Surviving a Scandal in January 2027The New Yorker’s “Fab Morvan Takes Back His Voice”Following this week's The New Yorker feature, "Fab Morvan Takes Back His Voice," Fab Morvan is continuing the next chapter of his career with the release of his expanded memoir, an upcoming documentary, new music, and continued live performances.For more than three decades, Fab Morvan's career has remained one of popular music's most enduring and widely discussed. While The New Yorker revisits that history, the veteran performer is focused on where life has taken him and everything still to come."I'm grateful that The New Yorker wanted to revisit my story," says Morvan. "For me, the journey didn't stop there. It's been about resilience, redemption, and continuing to grow as an artist and as a person. Mental and physical health have played a huge role in why I'm still performing today, and I'm excited to share this next stage through my memoir, documentary, and new music."The recording artist says his forthcoming memoir offers readers a more complete account of his life and career, providing additional perspective on the experiences that shaped one of music's most discussed stories. He also hopes readers discover everything that followed, including the personal growth, creativity, and determination that have defined his life ever since.Today, Morvan continues to entertain audiences across the United States and abroad, allowing fans to experience his voice live. He credits years of dedication to both his mental and physical health with helping him rebuild his life and sustain the energy required to continue performing at the highest level. His live shows reflect the resilience, musicianship, and passion that continue to define his career.On October 2, 2026, the artist will release Blame It on the Game, a newly expanded edition of his memoir featuring new chapters, previously unpublished material, and fresh reflections on the experiences that shaped both his career and personal life. Building on his Grammy-nominated audiobook, the book offers Morvan's most complete and personal account to date.In January 2027, Surviving a Scandal, a documentary produced by ABC/Hulu, will premiere, offering an intimate look at his creative process, life on the road, and the perspective he has gained throughout one of popular music's most remarkable careers.Recent film and television projects have introduced Morvan's career to a new generation of audiences. Luke Korem's award-winning documentary Milli Vanilli premiered at the Tribeca Festival before earning the Grierson Award for Best Music Documentary, while Simon Verhoeven's feature film Girl, You Know It's True received the Bayerischer Filmpreis for Best Production. Together with Surviving a Scandal, these projects offer a broader perspective on Morvan's life, legacy, and continued creative journey.Alongside these projects, the multi-platinum artist continues recording new music with longtime collaborator Stacey Grind, with forthcoming releases that honor his signature sound while reflecting his artistic evolution.Additional music releases, South American tour dates, and other announcements will be revealed in the coming months.For more information, visit:Instagram: @FabmorvanTikTok: @Fabmorvan_offYouTube: @fabmorvanchannelFacebook: @FabmorvanfanpageWebsite: www.fabmorvanofficial.com Fanpage: www.fabmilly.com

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